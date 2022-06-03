Congress is allocating $40 billion for a Ukraine aid package on the heels of several previous aid packages. Not every lawmaker supports the idea. Sen. Ron Paul, Republican from Kentucky, said we can’t afford it, but Paul has a solution.
“If all Americans want to send that money to Ukraine, we could have had a $500 tax on everybody’s income,” he said.
Donald Trump criticized Congress for the aid package when parents in the U.S. are having trouble finding baby formula. Unless that aid includes lots of baby formula, I don’t see the connection.
But I have a question: Is anyone following our money? Where exactly will it go? For years, Ukraine was considered one of the most corrupt countries on Earth. But Volodymyr Zelenskyy, running on a campaign of anticorruption, won the presidential election with 73.23 percent of the vote. So far various anticorruption agencies in Ukraine have found no siphoning off of U.S. aid. Apparently they are too busy dodging bombs.
I am all for sending funds to Ukraine, but our track record is not good. Take Iraq. Special Inspector General for Iraq Reconstruction Stuart W. Bowen Jr. found a horror show in stolen U.S. taxpayers’ funds. An Iraqi government watchdog agency noted that $800 million in profits from illicit activities was being transferred out of Iraq each week, stripping $40 billion annually from the economy.
According to Bowen’s report, Iraq spent $27 billion for the energy sector, but only $7 billion was actually invested, while the remaining $20 billion was spent on operating costs and salaries. Huh? Washington spent more than $15 billion to try and improve Iraq’s power, schools, roads and housing. We spent $20 billion training and re-equipping Iraqi military, and on and on. Bowen’s interviews with influential Iraqis revealed, however, that they didn’t seem to have noticed all this rip-off or didn’t seem grateful.
It is no surprise that in the 2019 Corruption Perceptions Index of Transparency International, Iraq ranked 175th from the top among 182 countries. The Iraqis even managed to scam us here at home. U.S. authorities found that some 4,000 Iraqis filed fraudulent applications for resettlement in the United States as refugees, and the feds re-examined cases involving more than 104,000 others. Over 500 Iraqis already admitted as refugees have been implicated in the fraud and faced deportation or stripped of their U.S. citizenship.
In 2019, the most recent year for these numbers we have, the U.S. spent over $47 billion on foreign aid, over $10 billion a year more than any other country. Germany is second. Yet as a percentage of total GDP ($21.43 trillion in 2019), the U.S. is one of the lowest spenders among all developed countries.
How about Afghanistan? The United States appropriated nearly $146 billion just for Afghan reconstruction programs. Our investigators checked on only $63 billion of that and concluded approximately $19 billion, or 30 percent, was lost to waste, fraud and abuse. We paid $80 billion to train, equip and pay Afghan troops’ salaries. (Notice how well we trained their troops.) Much of that money was siphoned off by corrupt commanders and government leaders, leaving the troops to fend for themselves.
For nearly a decade, our special inspector warned constantly fraud, waste and abuse was rampant. The squandering included $43 million on a useless gas station and $28 million on uniforms for Afghan soldiers with camouflage that didn’t blend in with most of the countryside. How did we blow $45 million on a gas station? Maybe it was a Super Buc-ee’s.
But look at the bright side: our military-industrial complex. Raytheon CEO Greg Hayes told a meeting of shareholders that, “Everything that’s being shipped into Ukraine today, of course, is coming out of stockpiles, either at the Department of Defense or from our NATO allies, and that’s all great news. Eventually we’ll have to replenish it and we will see a benefit to the business.”
Here at home, let’s follow our money.
Gov. Greg Abbott has used federal COVID relief money to help refill funding for agencies that have had budgets tapped for his border program. Abbott recently pulled another $495 million from various state agencies to pay for his 10,000 National Guardsmen border deployment. The agencies include non-essentials such as the Health and Human Services Commission, the Juvenile Justice Department and the Department of State Health Services.
Costs for two-year Texas border security have hit $4 billion. You could build a lot of Buc-ee’s for that amount.
