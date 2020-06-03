Let me begin by declaring that policing is a God-ordained calling that requires the best out of the best, and nothing less. However, human nature always seems to prevail in the grand scheme of things, which brought us where we are today. What happened in Minneapolis to George Floyd not only failed to meet that standard by far but illuminates the abyss of disconnect between many communities and their police, as well as their government as a whole. For this I can only pray and give it to God, for it is much larger than me.
But despite my outrage and disappointment in that officer’s actions on that day and that time which set off this plague of chaos, I look around Angleton and Brazoria County and I see some of the potential within the human condition: love, support and hope. I see a community that, although it is not perfect, is one which works constantly to stay united. COVID could not break it, other significant events in history did not break it, and I don’t believe this tragedy can either.
I want to reinforce for those who still believe in our society that your faith and beliefs are not in vain by committing to all of our citizens the following: The fine men and women of the Angleton Police Department do not condone the actions that occurred in Minneapolis that cost George Floyd his life.
Angleton PD does not condone, train or conduct the application of any unlawful or unsanctioned uses of force. Not only is every single use of force reviewed in Angleton, but the number of use of force incidents dropped 21 percent last year in the city. Our officers are trained in use of force methods that avoid outcomes such as the one in Minneapolis, and we continue to develop our skills and condone only the minimum amount of force necessary and objectively reasonable to affect an arrest or subdue a person suspected of committing a crime.
The truth is the staff at Angleton PD love and empathize with our citizens and guests. From the 52 to 1 ratio of documented compliments to complaints, I believe the citizens love and support us, too.
Finally, I ask that our community avoid the inclination to be in controversy, and instead unite not only as neighbors and citizens to grow and develop our city, but in a spirit of prayer for the many things that frustrate us and confuse us. We should all know by virtue of common sense that we cannot control what goes on in other cities and jurisdictions, but we can in our own. Frankly, those things in life we cannot control belongs in the capable hands of God.
So let us focus on what we can control:
We can control our own actions to do no harm.
We can control our tongues and our writings when people speak out against us or what we believe.
We can choose to build up and not tear down.
We can choose to live and speak purposefully, and not recklessly or destructively.
We can choose to emphasize the blessed assurances, freedoms, and hope we have as Americans, Texans, and children of God, or we can focus on these antidotal frustrations and confusions.
We can choose to love.
This country, this state and our city have been tested by COVID and now this tragedy. This too shall pass, and we shall learn from it, grow and be better. I call upon all to not respond in fear, but faith in the coming weeks and beyond as we traverse this thorny, dark pathway. Let’s put our faith back in what is true, and remain resolved to being better, doing better and receiving better.
May God Bless Angleton, its citizens and its values.
