The Facts’ opinion article “Don’t Wait Until After Decisions are Made to Complain” regarding how BISD parents are responding to the addition of 30 minutes to the school day was petulant, unnecessary and divisive. We have a few opinions of our own.
The editorial stated parents were “a little too late” and “should have taken that stand at the meeting last month,” but we argue that any decision of this magnitude should have included parent input long before a board vote was taken. In fact, the Texas Education Agency explicitly directed school districts to understand the needs of parents, develop proposed solutions and obtain buy-in to move forward with change. In fact, it is Step 1 in the Adjusting School Calendars document available on the TEA website. This document was released by the TEA only days before the BISD May board meeting. BISD did not even attempt in those few days to follow the recommendations of the TEA. BISD obtained no parent input prior to making a decision that will impact each of our lives, especially our children. This is in direct contrast to many districts that have been communicating potential changes and asking for parent input.
You argue BISD posts its meeting agendas on their website and The Facts provided a preview on its website. While this is true, we would point out the agenda for this meeting was posted a mere four days prior to the meeting. This hardly allows time for parents to ask questions and come together in an informed way. The Facts article, which only subscribers can read, ran one day prior to the meeting. Putting up a paywall for important community events does not allow the general public to “stay up-to-date with local news” as you suggest. You also mention your Facebook post, again blocked by a paywall. Facebook is a great communication tool, one BISD uses frequently. They do not, however, use it (or their email system) to inform parents of board meetings/agendas.
The May board meeting was virtual; parents could only listen. Comments had to be submitted in writing prior to the meeting and no discussion was allowed. There was no way for parents to “show up to the meeting with their prepared speeches” as you say we should have done.
Parents became aware of this decision after the fact as BISD finally used its communication tools to push out its message. Parents quickly took action, forming the BISD Parent/Teacher Advocacy group. This group now numbers more than 1,100 members. Our group took action by contacting our board members to share thoughts and ask questions. Some board members still have not responded to their constituents. We started a survey to gather parent feedback and sent over 200 results to the board. We got no response. Our group showed up to the June meeting to make our voices heard. We were shouted at by one of the board members before we even spoke. One board member was noticed scrolling their phone while we spoke, so your admonishment to “get out from behind a screen” would be better directed to them.
Perhaps before you lecture the parents of this district about how changes will “waste time, resources, and tax dollars” spent over the last month, you should take the time to understand our involvement and the lack of response we have received.
Finally, your article regurgitates some of Superintendent Danny Massey’s rationale for this decision. We know what he said. We strongly disagree. This is something he and the board would have known had they bothered to garner parent input. We find their lack of communication on this issue to be wholly unacceptable.
Your opinion article is insulting to parents doing their best to advocate for their children. We do not need to be chastised for how we engage in our community and with our elected board members. It is their job to obtain input and listen to their constituents, not the other way around. Your stance that it is solely on parents to actively seek out school board meeting agendas and determine, within days, how we wish to react is ridiculous. BISD has a duty to adequately inform and include parents of such major decisions. When they fail to do so, they create an atmosphere of distrust and community division.
In our opinion, The Facts would do better to spend their time understanding their community members’ concerns and asking questions on both sides to provide fair and accurate reporting.
