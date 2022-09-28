Have any plans for Friday night?
The popular Texas Eagles tribute band will be in Angleton to round out the city’s fall concert series. Brazoswood will be trying to improve to 6-0 when it hosts winless Clear Brook at Hopper Field. Or paranormal investigator Amy Bruni will be captivating guests at The Clarion with stories of her experiences.
What a select few will be doing Friday is tuning in to the gubernatorial debate between incumbent Republican Greg Abbott and Democrat Beto O’Rourke.
A recent poll by Emerson College and The Hill shows the race is unusually tight in bright-red Texas with Abbott leading by eight points, a number consistent across polls from various sources over the last month. More telling is the Emerson/Hill poll shows Abbott with half the vote and only 5 percent of intended voters undecided. That’s not enough for O’Rourke to make up the difference, and one debate at a time most people are more interested in other things is unlikely to move the needle.
As has been the pattern for two decades now, however, the incumbent governor — first Rick Perry and now Abbott — has agreed to debates at times viewership will be minimal. It allows the sitting governor to claim he didn’t duck his challenger without many eyes seeing any slip-ups he might commit.
It’s good, smart politics, and since most Texans make up their mind well before the campaign gets serious, it comes with little risk.
In Houston, the debate can be seen at 7 p.m. Friday on CW 39 from the University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley in Edinburg. It will be an hour long, moderated by Britt Moreno of KXAN in Austin, with a panel of journalists including Sally Hernandez of KXAN, Gromer Jeffers of The Dallas Morning News and Steve Spriester of KSAT in San Antonio.
The location is no doubt intentional given Abbott’s emphasis on the illegal immigration crisis, but far from O’Rourke’s border hometown of El Paso. Republicans have made great gains in the Rio Grande Valley, and it’s an opportunity for the governor to erode the inherent support Democrats might expect in the region.
For voters, this will be the lone opportunity to see the candidates make their case face to face instead of through political stunts and staged events in front of friendly crowds. Expect prepared soundbites and dishonestly spliced statements to appear in ads from both campaigns and the political groups supporting them to emerge from Friday’s event.
Whether it will make a difference will be the debate’s final question. That won’t be answered with certainty until the ballots are counted Nov. 8. Given the small share of undecideds, most minds are made up and entrenched in red or blue.
But even those committed to one candidate or party should not be discouraged from hearing what is sure to be a vigorous debate between two candidates with serious baggage and different visions for Texas. Voters who have something better to do should set their DVRs and give up an hour of their time to have their selection reinforced or subjected to a sliver of rethinking.
No politician or party is 100 percent right all the time, and being open to discussion of competing ideas is necessary for a strong democracy.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.