Erin Crawford Bowers has turned her near-death experience into a mission to prevent others from living through her tragedy. It is a model of how anyone can rise above pain and grief for the benefit of themselves and others.
Bowers was an infant when a drunken driver smashed into her parents’ car on June 22, 1985, in Lake Jackson. Her parents, popular community members known for their good deeds for others, died at the scene. Bowers, severely injured, barely survived.
For a long time, Bowers didn’t discuss the crash with many people, including longtime friends. She realized how little she talked about what happened when a coworker wondered why she had gifted a trip won through her job to her aunt, who had adopted Bowers and her brother after the fatal crash.
“In 2014, I won a sales incentive trip, and I gifted it to my adopted parents because they had done so much for us,” Bowers said. “I was asked why I did that, and I said it was because they were so selfless. I realized my coworker didn’t know my story, and it hit me that I never talk about it. It was almost like a deep family secret. I’m such a positive person that someone I had worked with for a decade had no idea my parents were killed by a drunk driver when it was such a big part of my life.”
Since then, she has poured her energy into raising awareness about drunken driving, using her story to emphasize her cause’s importance. She has served on the executive board for MADD South Texas and the national governance board and represented MADD at standardized field sobriety testing training for law enforcement, she said.
“I was six months old and was severely injured in the car wreck and have to live with that my entire life,” Bowers said. “I don’t know what my mom’s voice sounds like or what my dad looked like dancing with my mom. There has to be a purpose for this, and so that is why this is my life’s mission.”
Bowers’ work has turned personal pain into a calling to do greater good. Sharing her story, as she did with us recently, keeps her parents’ memories alive and reinforces why no one should drive impaired.
Honors for athletes from segregated schools overdue
Over the last couple of weeks, our sports staff has highlighted three people who starred on Brazoria County athletic fields decades ago. Their recognition is coming long after they believed their exploits would make headlines.
That’s not because they aren’t worthy; it’s because their achievements were the victim of the segregated society in which they grew up.
Anna Mae Goode-Jones, Charles Edward Hill and Felix Phillips were stars at their all-Black high schools. They were voted this year into the Prairie View Interscholastic League Coaches Association Hall of Honor/Hall of Fame, dedicated to honoring the achievements of Black athletes. The ceremony took place in Houston last weekend.
As Goode-Jones and Hill tell their stories, joy remains in their voices, even though they are now in their 80s; Phillips passed a few years ago. Their stories also provide a testimony to the hardships Black students had to overcome and how determined their parents were to see them succeed.
“We grew up picking cotton, and the reason we did that was to buy our shoes, and it was just something our parents passed down to us about working hard, and if we wanted things, we had to work for it,” Goode-Jones said. “That’s how we made our extra money in order to buy things for ourselves. So our parents were our role models growing up, and our family, like aunts and cousins, were all good to us.”
Congratulations to this year’s PVIL honorees, and thank you for sharing your stories about how things were back during a time many people are now trying to cover up. Your honors are long overdue, and your stories are inspiring.
Put country above party
This week, there are two great examples of the country’s major political parties putting their own interests above the people they are elected to serve.
Stories surfaced this week about Democrats making donations to boost the most extreme candidates in Republican primaries on the belief they will be easier to defeat in the November general election. The effort demonstrates the hypocrisy of their alarmist statements about how election and insurrection deniers, religious nationalists and anti-Semites winning office will destroy America.
It is an extremely risky strategy given redistricting in many places all but guarantees Republican victories, and putting more dangerous fringe thinkers is an invitation to make their fears of governmental anarchy a reality.
Not to be outdone, Republicans who like to label the opposition as people who hate America and the men and women in uniform, voted late Wednesday against benefits for service men and women who served in Iraq and Afghanistan.
Forty-two Republican senators voted against the Sgt. 1st Class Heath Robinson Honoring Our PACT Act. The bill, which overwhelmingly passed the Senate six weeks ago, had gone back to the chamber after the House tweaked some of the language. Easy passage was expected.
Instead, GOP senators staged a filibuster, reportedly because they were angry over an agreement among top Democrats over a spending bill announced the night before. The tactic means the bill that would have covered medical benefits for those harmed by toxins from burn pits in Iraq and the aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks is at minimum delayed.
Both sides repeatedly demonstrate they have little regard for the people they are elected to represent, putting the interests of their respective parties and their own self-preservation over what’s best for America and Americans.
