Today is Wednesday, Nov. 16, the 320th day of 2022. There are 45 days left in the year.Today's Highlight: On Nov. 16, 1914, the newly created Federal Reserve Banks opened in 12 cities.On this date:In 1907, Oklahoma became the 46th state of the union.In 1933, the United States and the Soviet Union established diplomatic relations.In 1961, House Speaker Samuel T. Rayburn died in Bonham, Texas, having served as speaker since 1940 except for two terms.In 1982, an agreement was announced in the 57th day of a strike by National Football League players.In 1989, six Jesuit priests, a housekeeper and her daughter were slain by army troops at the University of Central America Jose Simeon Canas in El Salvador.In 2004, President George W. Bush picked National Security Adviser Condoleezza Rice to be his new secretary of state, succeeding Colin Powell.In 2006, Democrats embraced Nancy Pelosi as the first female House speaker in history.In 2018, a U.S. official said intelligence officials had concluded that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had ordered the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.One year ago: Michelle Wu was sworn in as Boston's first woman and first person of color elected mayor in the city's long history. 