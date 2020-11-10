2014: Paxton is elected attorney general. July 2015: Paxton is arrested on felony charges of securities fraud for allegedly convincing people to invest in Servergy Inc. without disclosing he had a stake in the deal. The case is pending and being handled by special prosecutors. 2018: Real estate developer Nate Paul donates $25,000 to Paxton’s reelection campaign. August 2019: The FBI raids Paul’s home and business in Austin. March-September 2020: According to top officials in the attorney general’s office, Paxton became involved at least four times in a range of legal matters that involved Paul, including a lawsuit between Paul and a charity, the Roy F. and Joann Cole Mitte Foundation. July 22: First Assistant Attorney General Jeff Mateer learns Paxton wanted to personally appear in court to argue a charity’s lawsuit against Paul should be put on hold. Senior staff talked Paxton out of the unusual plan, Mateer said. August: Paxton directs legal staff to rush an opinion that helped Paul avoid foreclosure sales on several properties, according to the Austin American Statesman. September: Paxton signed off on bringing on civil defense attorney Brandon Cammack, a lawyer with five years’ experience, to act as outside counsel to investigate Paul’s complaints. Oct. 1: Seven top officials in Paxton’s office file a whistleblower complaint accusing Paxton of “improper influence, bribery and other potential criminal offenses.” They requested a federal investigation. Oct. 2: A judge quashes 37 subpoenas Cammack secured related to the Paul investigation, agreeing with a top lawyer in Paxton’s office that Cammack was not “properly authorized to act as a Special Prosecutor on behalf of the Attorney General.” Oct. 5: Mateer, one of the seven who signed the complaint, resigns. Oct. 6: In a public statement, Paxton accuses attorney general’s office employees of impeding an investigation into Paul’s treatment by “the FBI, other government agencies and individuals.” Oct. 9: Paxton’s office ends an inquiry into Paul’s treatment by federal law enforcement after Travis County District Attorney Margaret Moore vowed not to prosecute any resulting case. October: Mark Penley, deputy attorney general for criminal justice; Lacey Mase, deputy attorney general for administration; and James “Blake” Brickman, deputy attorney general for policy and strategic initiatives, are fired. Deputy Attorney General Ryan Vassar is placed on investigative leave. All four signed the whistleblower complaint. Oct. 23: The chief judge in Harris County rules Paxton’s securities fraud case should be removed from Harris County and returned to Collin County. Oct. 26: Darren McCarty, deputy attorney general for civil litigation and a signatory of the whistleblower complaint, confirms he has resigned. Oct. 29: The Dallas Morning News reports Paul has accused a host of people, including a federal judge, of orchestrating a conspiracy to steal his properties. This complaint was also referred to Cammack for investigation. Nov. 2: In a deposition related to the charity lawsuit, Paul said he hired a former legislative aid on what he believed was Paxton’s recommendation. Two sources tell the News Paxton had a romantic relationship with the woman.
Ken Paxton must resign as attorney general of the state of Texas. Full stop.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.