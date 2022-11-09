For as long as I can remember, I have loved baseball. Barely able to swing a bat or throw a ball, I played on “mites” teams in a YMCA league. I tucked a “transistor radio” under my pillow at night to listen to ball games, going back to the original 1962 Colt .45s.
I played in countless church softball leagues and even in an over-30 baseball league. I got serious about the workings of baseball when my brother gifted me with a membership in the Society for American Baseball Research (SABR). In 1987, I played in a SABR-sponsored reenactment of the 1887 World Series between the St. Louis Browns and the Detroit Wolverines.
I have written articles for SABR publications and coached Little League and girls softball teams. I even learned how to umpire. I have worked for the Texas Rangers baseball team as a tour guide and customer service representative at ball games, and I served as a PitchFX technician, setting the strike zone shown for each batter on television.
I suppose all of this makes me a pretty avid fan of the national pastime. Even at that, my mother-in-law rivals me in her joy of watching a game. She resisted but finally relented and paid to have basic cable installed, just so she could watch her beloved Texas Rangers. We watch games together every time we visit her. She and I would probably never get away with that, except my wife and her father also enjoy baseball.
I did not realize just how powerful an influence baseball held over me — and her — until last week. Of course, we watched the Astros and Phillies in the World Series, including the combined no-hitter in Game 4. Somehow, we pulled the Astros through Game 5 and anxiously awaited Game 6, ready for the Houston team to come home and send that other team back east into the off-season.
Then it happened. A line of powerful thunderstorms passed through the North Texas area. The lights flickered, then we lost all power. Everything shut down about 5:30 p.m., only an hour and a half before game time.
The sunlight began to fade, and all light in the house gradually diminished. We went through our hurricane preparedness drill and got out the flashlights and candles that we could find. The gas stove still worked, but no one could see well enough to fix supper.
We settled for peanut butter and jelly sandwiches and tried to find out what time the lights might come back on. I texted the power company and learned that they did not expect any improvement until nearly midnight. We knew we would very likely miss most if not all of the game.
Not much could ever break the enthusiasm we all felt for watching the Astros climb to final victory. A helpless feeling of horror struck me, with the house all dark just minutes before first pitch. Baseball fans and power outages do not mix.
My mother-in-law sat silently in her recliner, staring at the television with her trademark scowl of disappointment. I stumbled over myself, frantically trying to figure out which device I could use to get the ball game. Maybe my laptop or iPad would work. No, if we had no lights, we also had no WiFi or Internet connection. I got on the Fox Sports website on my phone, hoping my battery might hold up long enough to give us a chance to see some of the game on the tiny screen.
I panicked when I saw “No games today.” I could not — would not — believe that. I tried the satellite radio app. At least we might hear the game. I looked closer at the schedule. Still nothing listed Friday. I checked more carefully and saw that all the games had moved down a day after the rainout earlier in the week in Philadelphia. Chagrined that meticulous me had missed this one completely, I tried nevertheless to get a good night’s rest and wait for the morrow.
At last, we got the power back Saturday morning. All smiles now, with plenty of time to see the Yordan Alvarez blast and rejoice with the Astros and Dusty Baker, the 2022 World Series champs.
My biggest take-away? I became aware I clearly have added the “atic” to “fan.” I have long considered myself a baseball fan. Now I have to refer to myself as a true “fanatic.”
