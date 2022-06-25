Just once in the last year has Brazoria County officially seen more than its average rainfall in a given month. That came last October, when a little more than half-inch of rain than normal fell at the Airport between Lake Jackson and Angleton.
In every other month since, the county has seen no more than two-thirds of the rainfall it usually would experience. For this year, the airport has seen 9.13 inches of rain, just 38.5 percent of its average.
Keep in mind, that is just at the airport, and much of the rainfall we’ve experienced in recent months has been scattered. For instance, on Wednesday, the airport saw almost a half-inch of rainfall while most of Brazosport didn’t see a drop.
That we hadn’t seen a burn ban in unincorporated areas until Thursday is surprising, a byproduct of those scattered showers keeping some areas moist enough to prevent one and dumb luck — a couple of times as drought levels rose, a decent soaker would pass through to delay the inevitable.
Looking at the most recent drought maps, however, it is clear a serious approach is needed to deal with the drought — and not necessarily by government, but by us.
Consider the current levels of the Brazos River, which provides a significant share of potable water in Southern Brazoria County cities. The water is barely over 4 feet at the Rosharon gauge, meaning the average 12-year-old girl could stand on the bottom and still breathe through her nose. The river was more than four times that depth three months ago.
The situation is not so dire as to require cities to call for water rationing measures, such as alternating days for watering lawns or prohibiting people from washing their cars. The idea for us, though, is to not get to that point, and that requires some self-control and self-regulation.
Among measures we can take:
Cut the grass less often, and accept parts of it will be brown. A thirsty lawn is better than a thirsty person.
Don’t leave the garden hose or household faucet running when it’s not actively in use, such as turning it off while brushing teeth.
Don’t ignore leaks. A dripping faucet, for instance, can waste more than 5,000 gallons of water in a month. Think of that when you complain about the water bill increase.
Put aerators on faucets to increase pressure and reduce consumption.
Go to a car wash instead of washing the car yourself. Most modern car washes are water-efficient and won’t cost much more than the extra water you use at home.
If you have a pool, cover it when not in use to avoid evaporation.
Those are just some of the ideas that will help reduce the amount of water residents are using. Without more rain to replenish our supply, conservation is the best course to avoid having the government make us save water.
Brazoria County Fire Marshal Martin Vela this week likened the current conditions to the historic drought years of a decade ago. Recovering from that time took years and a few tropical storms, and we don’t want to have to repeat those days.
