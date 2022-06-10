ACCLAIM
Few things get a town as excited as when the local high school team makes a deep run for a state title. We saw it in Angleton when the 2019 softball team brought home a championship trophy, and we saw it again this year when the Sweeny Lady Dogs came within one victory of doing the same.
Of course, Sweeny has had some recent practice at cheering in state title games with the back-to-back appearances by the baseball team.
It seems, though, if Southern Brazoria County fans had to put down bets on which sports teams had the best shot at ending their seasons in Austin, it would be the softball squads. In the last couple of decades, Angleton, Danbury and Columbia all have added a state softball trophy to their cases, and Sweeny and Brazoswood have come close.
We also are seeing the high level of talent this area produces in the Women’s College World Series, where Angleton graduate Mia Scott is starring as a freshman and Pearland Dawson alumnus Courtney Day is a big contributor as a sophomore. Other county graduates have gone on to start with major college programs, including Alabama, LSU, Ole Miss and South Carolina.
The 2022 Lady Dogs gave the people of Sweeny and around the county a thrill as they chased the championship with a gritty style and play and team-first mentality. With only three seniors on the team, another run next season is not out of the question.
And we don’t want to neglect the parents of those players who long before their girls put on Sweeny blue shuttled them to countless practices, select league games, sessions with hitting coaches and made other sacrifices so they could pursue their passion.
Surfside safety push welcome
When Surfside Beach Police Chief Robert Wood and his officers started cracking down on what people considered to be minor offenses, the griping could be heard over the crash of waves on the shore. The applause of all the people subjected to the regular disregard of beach rules helped drown out the complainers.
Issuing citations to violators has sent a strong message that poor and sometimes dangerous behavior would not be tolerated on Brazoria County’s most well-known stretch of sand. Visitors pay to use the beach, and taking action against lawless behavior makes the fee worth paying.
Among the violations village officers have cracked down on are prohibiting glass bottles, citing people who traipse across and damage the dunes, and drivers heading the wrong direction. Those aren’t minor misbehaviors, and strong enforcement reduces potential dangers.
It should be noted, too, that the full-timers are largely behind the move to crack down on violations. They got tired of bad actors damaging their beach and its reputation.
“We’ve also gotten out and listened to the residents and the problems they’ve had on the beach,” Wood said. “We’ve had a large outcry from the residents regarding the lawlessness and we’ve been refining our tactics on how we’re handling those issues.”
The tactic is working as the number of violations officers are seeing is down and the number of visitors is up, Wood said.
A SHAME
Feeding young children shouldn’t be criticized
We received a call this week from a resident who had read our story about local school districts sending school buses laden with meals into the community so children are assured of having something to eat during summer vacation. The caller thought he shouldn’t have to pay for someone else’s kids through his tax dollars.
Shame on him and anyone who agree with him.
It’s easy for people who don’t have to worry about their next meal to judge those who do. More than half the students in some of our schools — and in some entire districts — would go without a meal during the school year were it not for federal food programs. That doesn’t magically change during school breaks, and as a community, starving children on philosophical grounds is not a good look.
Mahatma Gandhi’s famous quote is, “The true measure of any society can be found in how it treats its most vulnerable members.” There’s also one in the Bible about how we treat the least of our brothers.
That we have programs in place to ensure the most vulnerable among us can count on at least one good meal every day is something to be commended, not criticized.
