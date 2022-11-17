Today is Friday, Nov. 18, the 322nd day of 2022. There are 43 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight : On Nov. 18, 1978, U.S. Rep. Leo J. Ryan of California and four others wer e killed on an airstrip in Jonestown, Guyana, by members of the Peoples Temple; the killings were followed by a night of mass murder and suicide resulting in the deaths of more than 900 cult members.
On this date:
In 1883, the United States and Canada adopted a system of Standard Time zones.
In 1936, Germany and Italy recognized the Spanish government of Francisco Franco.
In 1963, the Bell System introduced the first commercial touch-tone telephone system in Carnegie and Greensburg, Pennsylvania.
In 1999, 12 people were killed when a bonfire under construction at Texas A-and-M University collapsed.
In 2005, eight months after Robert Blake was acquitted at a criminal trial of murdering his wife, a civil jury decided the actor was behind the slaying and ordered him to pay Bonny Lee Bakley’s children $30 million.
In 2020, President Donald Trump filed for a recount of Wisconsin’s two largest Democratic counties, paying the required $3 million cost and alleging that they were the sites of the “worst irregularities” although no evidence of illegal activity.
Ten years ago: In the deadliest single attack in Israel’s offensive against Islamic militants, 12 people were killed when an Israeli missile ripped through a two-story home in a residential area of Gaza City.
Five years ago: After heading Northern Ireland’s Sinn Fein party for more than 30 years, Gerry Adams announced that he was stepping down.
One year ago: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed legislation requiring private businesses in the state to let workers opt out of coronavirus vaccine mandates. More than half a century after the assassination of Malcolm X, two of his convicted killers were exonerated; a New York judge dismissed the convictions of Muhammad Aziz and the late Khalil Islam.
