A SHAME
When a business takes a public political stance, the owners and management open the door to criticism and action by people who disagree with them. If liberals decide they won’t get gas at Buc-ee’s because its owner endorses Lt. Gov Dan Patrick or conservatives boycott Target because it supports same-sex marriage, that’s their decision and their loss.
But when a business comes under fire merely for operating their business in a non-discriminatory way, that is taking political hostility too far.
Guadalajara Grill No. 2 in Lake Jackson hosted Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke this week not because they support his policy vision but because the group that invited him reserved their party room. They would have done the same had supporters of Gov. Greg Abbott or people having a cancer fundraiser asked for the space.
Consider the protestors who camped out front of the restaurant. The restaurant didn’t ask them to leave or put their weapons in their cars. If any had gone inside, the staff gladly would have sold them to-go plates.
It is the old business mantra of not being about red or blue but about the green. They’re happy to serve anyone and everyone.
The hostile treatment given to the restaurant through online reviews and on social media should embarrass the majority of people who call Southern Brazoria County home. Not everything is about politics; in the case of Guadalajara Grill’s owners, it’s about running a business with blinders.
“Guadalajara Grill 1 & 2 are the result of two hard-working brothers who have sacrificed to make a life for their families and for many more that depend on our business to support the family,” the restaurant posted amid the hatefest. It added, “No matter their political affiliations, EVERYONE IS WELCOME AT GUADALAJARA GRILL! So we kindly ask that before you smear our family business name, think of all the families you could affect.”
Area residents should make a statement by patronizing the family’s businesses to show support not for Beto O’Rourke but for the idea that a business should not be punished for a willingness to treat everyone the same.
ACCLAIM
Wild Peach has a showplace
Devan Sophia can say with honesty he built something out of nothing in a place most locals would consider the middle of nowhere.
Sophia created the Wild Peach Market, which in its beginnings not quite two years ago wasn’t much to look at. But he put a lot of work into turning the lot into something that would be inviting to both the public and prospective vendors, and now the unincorporated community between Brazoria and West Columbia has a showplace.
Permanent bathrooms, a koi pond, stage, string lighting and other amenities were added, and the market’s return last weekend moved to a nighttime event featuring live music, a train ride for kids and other attractions. Parking is an issue, but that is a happy problem when trying to get something off the ground.
“The market is where my heart is,” Sophia said. “This is a place for the community to hang out, enjoy music and eat.”
Plans are to have the market at least monthly, though Sophia could increase the frequency of last week’s impressive turnout if it continues to repeat itself.
The market is 21155 N. Highway 36, Brazoria, close to the West Brazos Golf Center. For information, contact Sophia at 979-480-3223 or wildpeachmarket@gmail.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.