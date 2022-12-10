The decision whether a Texas school district needs new facilities and taxpayers are willing to pay for them is a local decision made at the ballot box. But some of the underlying costs of issuing that voter-approved debt is out of the hands of taxpayers and school officials, and those costs could go up because of a restrictive federal rule.
The IRS has jurisdiction over tax-exempt municipal bonds and it sets the limit on how much school debt the Texas Permanent School Fund is allowed to guarantee. That means when a local district takes out a bond, the state fund agrees to repay it if the district cannot, which allows the bond to receive better interest rates.
That limit stands at $117 billion right now, according to reporting by the Texas Tribune, and only about $650 million remains for the Permanent School Fund hits that ceiling. The IRS has not raised the limit since 2009.
While a vocal group in recent years has fought against any and all school debt, the reality is without the ability to issue bonds, many facilities in which our students are expected to learn would either be required to remain in use long after their condition makes it wise or cost-effective. It also would mean the rapidly growing state would have to pack kids into classrooms beyond acceptable capacity for both safety and effective teaching.
This is especially true in smaller and rural districts that lack a significant industrial and commercial tax base to cover facility projects that could cost in the tens of millions of dollars. For instance, when Danbury ISD needed to replace its elementary school several years ago, it had to jack up its property tax rate beyond state limits to be able to repay the bonds.
Imagine what the cost might be for districts in similar situations without the Permanent School Fund’s involvement holding interest rates at a reasonable level — it could add hundreds of thousands of dollars to the cost of new facilities.
U.S. Reps. Lloyd Doggett, D-Austin, and Jodey C. Arrington, R-Lubbock, have filed House Resolution 9044, which would stop the IRS from setting a limit on how much debt the Permanent School Fund could guarantee. Introduced in late September, it was referred to the House Ways and Means Committee, where it likely will die when the current session of Congress ends this month.
The other possible course is for the IRS to raise the limit without congressional involvement, which is what happened when the Permanent School Fund capped out its guarantees in 2009. The delay before it did, however, force districts to pay higher interest rates for months.
The Texas Education Agency is negotiating with the IRS to resolve the problem before the state hits the same point, but the IRS is noncommittal about whether it plans to increase the limit. The delay could hit Texans right in the wallet.
With new leadership coming in when Congress convenes in January, other priorities are likely to take precedence over the Texas school debt ceiling. A bipartisan group of Texas lawmakers signed on as cosponsors of the Doggett-Arrington resolution — we urge our own Randy Weber, R-Friendswood, to join them — and they should resume the fight early in the next session.
It is, in practical terms, a way to provide a tax cut for tens of thousands of Texans whose property bills will go up without federal relief.
