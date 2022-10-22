Belize City has diligent officials grappling with challeng es that come with rapid growth, just like Angleton does. It has water issues, educational opportunities and is concerned about the environment. It’s a port city with some very kind people.
Before meeting the delegation visiting Angleton and Brazoria County from Belize, it wasn’t immediately apparent to me what the two had in common and could learn from each other. Visiting with their mayor, ministers of tourism and education and other officials who spent a few days here in advance of signing a sister city memorandum of understanding with Angleton, it became clear there was plenty.
I had two opportunities to meet with the Belizian delegation — first at Angleton Rotary’s meeting Monday, and then as a guest at the official sister city signing at the Dirty South on Tuesday evening.
Belize has been on my list of possible vacation designations because of its beauty, recommendations from friends and quick two-hour flights available on Southwest Airlines. I thought of the small Caribbean nation only in terms of tourism, but after meeting some of its leaders and hearing about development ongoing there, I see it in a different way. I am resolved now not just to hit their beach one day, but also to visit Belize City’s Rotary Club and some ecotourism sights my new friends shared with me.
This is the power of cultural exchange and the reason partnerships like the one Angleton forged with Belize City are worthwhile.
Our new friends from Belize were struck by Angleton ISD’s new Career and Technology Center, our school districts’ partnerships with Brazosport College, the operation at Port Freeport — even the Brazoria County Fair, which they called giant. They toured Angleton’s recreation center and yet-to-be-opened Lakeside Park and visited Buc-ee’s, among other stops.
“We’re a port city as well, and we face similar challenges like climate change,” Belize City Mayor Bernard Wagner said. “We’re a coastal city, so having that opportunity to disaster risk management, how you do here in Angleton, we certainly want to take back some of your best practices. Angleton is a progressive city, tourism is big for us, and I feel Angleton has all the things needed to build robust tourism.”
I saw their eyes widen at the plate-wide chicken friend steak served at the Dirty South thanks to the sponsor of that event, Mark Holian of Gulf Coast Auto Park. The waitress remarked how much of it went back to their hotels in take-out containers. I guess portions aren’t quite as big back home.
Belize City’s delegation talked of our zoning ordinances and their need for such to manage rapid growth and investment there and, of course, told us all of the best places to visit in their homeland.
In just their short visit, they formed bonds and talked partnerships, and I’m sure this visit won’t be the end of the learning. It’s a beautiful thing when we open up our eyes to new friendships, different cultures and the enrichment both can bring.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.