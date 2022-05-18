Texas’ main power grid operator asked Texans, mid-heatwave, to turn their thermostats to 78 degrees during the afternoon and evening to offset several power plants “unexpectedly” going offline, The Texas Tribune reported.
They reported that on June 24, 2021. And they reported it again last week, almost verbatim, after the state’s power grid operator issued an identical request for the state’s electricity consumers.
This might come as a surprise to Texans, who were assured the state’s power grid problems had been fixed during the last legislative session. They haven’t been, as we found out last week when we were told to bump up our thermostats again to 78 during an early, prolonged heatwave.
“The legislature passed comprehensive reforms to fix all of the flaws that led to the power failure,” Gov. Greg Abbott said while signing the power grid-related legislation — 16 days before ERCOT issued its warning at the start of last summer. “Bottom line is that everything that needed to be done was done to fix the power grid in Texas.”
When the Texas Senate unanimously passed its legislation in March 2021 to address power grid problems, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick gave himself a pat on the back.
“SB 3 includes substantive reforms that will ensure that Texas’ grid is stable for decades to come. The proposed changes in SB3 will revolutionize Texas’ prevention and preparation strategies for any energy emergencies we encounter going forward,” he said in a news release.
By the end of June 2021, he wanted a special session on power grid reform, and last week struck a different tone on the state of things.
“This weekend’s energy conservation warning is another sign that we must have greater reliability,” he said, going on to advocate for more fossil fuel-based power generation. Patrick blamed renewables for the blackouts during the February 2021 despite significant evidence to the contrary.
What the statements by two of the top officials in Texas demonstrate is leaving the power grid’s operation in the hands of politicians dooms it to failures like those that have become routine every summer. Politicians and their appointees — like those on the Public Utility Commission and ERCOT — tend to make political decisions.
During last summer’s conservation call, many of the same plants that failed during the winter freeze did so again during the heatwave, according to state media outlets. Four of the failed plans also had undergone preparedness inspections by state regulators aimed at ensuring they were ready for the summer heat.
Several power plants that broke down Friday and couldn’t produce electricity after agreeing — at ERCOT’s request — to postpone planned maintenance shutdowns, said Michele Richmond, who represents power plants across the state as executive director of the Texas Competitive Power Advocates. This is despite ERCOT officials telling the Texas Tribune none of the outages were maintenance-related.
With the hottest start to May on record, climatologists calling for a hotter-than-average summer and ERCOT forecasting record energy needs, now is when Texans should be asking questions about whether the state’s power grid will be up to their demands this summer. If they don’t like the answers they get, their follow-up should be why all the crowing about reform was nothing more than hot air.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.