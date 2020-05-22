Everything is political
“Does everything have to be political?” That’s a question I used to ask on a frequent basis but have now come to grips with the realization that “everything” is political. It might not start out that way, but let the media (D) get ahold of it and magically it’s political.
The Facts’ (D) managing editor, Michael Morris (D), jumped on that bandwagon in a recent editorial about Dallas beauty salon owner Shelley Luther (R). He compares Luther’s defiance of a “close and stay closed” order from Gov. Gregg Abbott (R) to the fantasy plight of a poor mother (D) who shoplifts some meat for her hungry kids. Pretty lame analogy for a managing editor, but then it’s not really necessary to be accurate, creative, original or fair-minded to make derogatory and biased statements just like thousands of liberal half-wit social warriors (D) do on Facebook (D) every day.
Morris (D) calls Shelley Luther a “cause celeb for conservatives (R)” and along with Oyster Creek bar owner, Shaunte Johnston (R), a “grandstanding lawbreaker.” He eloquently claims Luther (D) “threw up her middle finger” to Gov. Abbott (R) but gives judge Eric Moye’ (D) a pass for sending her to jail for refusal to apologize and admit being selfish.
While everyone generally acknowledges the seriousness of this pandemic, in my opinion, to attack small business owners who choose to exercise their right to resist what they consider unreasonable actions and threats to their livelihood is pathetic and unAmerican. We can do better than this.
Dave Alston, Angleton
