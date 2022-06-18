In the immediate aftermath of the June 8 explosion and fire at the Freeport LNG liquefaction site in Quintana, we lauded how well first responders reacted to the emergency but raised concerns about whether communication with the public could have been better.
The latter part of that assessment gained more credence with the revelation this week that the organization tasked with alerting the public about incidents at local industrial sites chose not to raise an alarm that day. It is at minimum a questionable judgment by those behind the Community Awareness and Emergency Response program.
It was no secret around Southern Brazoria County that a significant incident had occurred around 11:30 a.m. that day. The bevy of emergency vehicles streaming to the Freeport LNG site from as far as Pearland were a good indication, and even if someone missed that parade, the black plume rising from Quintana gave it away.
Speculation was rampant on social media, including people claiming workers had been injured or killed, which wasn’t true. We were told by trusted sources a full evacuation of the island was underway when it wasn’t. The same applies to word of Quintana residents being told to shelter in place.
CAER’s response failed to immediately address any of those concerns, referring any queries to news releases from Freeport LNG. That’s also all people got from the organization’s social media page.
No sirens went off. No phone tree was activated. No sense of urgency or concern — or an explanation why neither was necessary — ever made it to the public.
When awareness and emergency is in your name, that is a clear mission failure.
CAER’s explanation for its minimalistic approach was the incident never put the public in any danger, a dubious assertion given a fire burned near giant tanks of natural gas for more than 40 minutes. While first responders did a phenomenal job controlling the situation and maintaining the hazard to the confines of the site, more than a slight risk remained, and setting off a siren after one of the tanks went up would have been too late to do much good.
Brazosport-area residents rely on CAER to ensure they are alerted and informed when an emergency occurs at a local industrial site. That applies to precautionary measures — such as setting off sirens — to make sure the public is aware of an incident and activates its radar should a situation require their quick reaction.
CAER has proven in the past that it is a valuable asset in times of industrial emergencies. But it failed in its mission this time by not doing enough to inform the public about the potential danger at its doorstep.
