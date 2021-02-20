Facts attacks free speech
A recent “Acclaim A Shame” included an article entitled “Stop giving platform to liars.” It was written by members of The Facts editorial board. The article attacks Mike Lindell, founder of the My Pillow brand, who is a vocal supporter of President Trump.
It doesn’t simply disagree with him or offer a different opinion; it outright calls him a liar. Rather than offering a thoughtful, well-written and professional opinion, The Facts editorial board sounded, and read, like something you’d expect from a high school dropout who can’t hide their ignorance, lack of respect and total disregard for our basic constitutional rights.
The Facts editorial board actually referred to Jake Tapper from CNN as an example of truth and honesty because he recently proclaimed that he would no longer allow anyone on his program who cannot tell the truth. If in fact, that’s what he does, then from now on his time slot will only consist of a test pattern and constant 1khz tone.
As if their position wasn’t ridiculous enough, The Facts editorial board went on to proclaim liars should be held accountable and removed. How ironic and pathetic is it that people who get paid to express their opinion in a newspaper now say removing platforms for free speech is not censorship, it’s standing for the truth.
I’m ashamed of The Facts and anyone who believes in free speech and decency should be too. Yvonne Mintz should either fire the person responsible and issue an apology/retraction, or submit her own resignation.
Dave Alston, Angleton
Facts routinely gives platform to ‘fake news’
In your opinion article in the Feb. 12 paper, “Stop giving platform to liars,” you stated as if it were a fact Mike Lindell was a liar and he was giving misinformation.
If you really wanted to not give liars a platform, you would have to close your doors. You, in fact, give platform to liars constantly when you reprint AP stories, Washington Post and even your own editorials are left-leaning. What you are actually saying is it’s time to muzzle the conservatives. It’s time to take away free speech just because you don’t agree or it doesn’t line up with your thinking.
So what I hear you saying is that the social media platforms are right in taking away the free speech of conservatives. I don’t know who wrote that article, but they need to include the words “in my opinion.”
Mike Lindell has published a video, “Absolute Proof.” I suggest everyone watch it. Then you can decide for yourself if he is lying. Please do your own research people. Don’t take the MSM’s word for anything. Most of it is fake news.
Sharon Spencer, Lake Jackson
