State election law supports mail voting
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to threaten criminal prosecution for voting by mail, fly in the face of the statutory language.
Section 82.002 of the Texas Election Code says, “A qualified voter is eligible for early voting by mail if the voter has a sickness or physical condition that prevents the voter from appearing at the polling place on election day without a likelihood … of injuring the voter’s health.”
One need only look at the long lines at polling sites in Wisconsin’s recent election to realize that every voter has a physical condition that exposes the voter to injury to the voter’s health from the coronavirus. Paxton needs to quit trying to suppress the vote and allow all Texans to vote by mail, as the Election Code clearly provides.
Lynn Klement, Angleton
(4) entries
Just another attempt to steal elections by the democrats. They know they can't win with their ideas, so they have to resort to cheating. If you can go to Lowes, Homedepot, or HEB, you can go vote
Dollar to a doughnut a democrat wrote that letter.
Key is qualified voter. There has to strict provisions and checks to assure this is being conducted. We are seeing/ hearing way to much voter fraud perpetrated by the dem party
I have zero trust in this power fanatics and no respect for rule of law
I don't know where you got Ken Paxton was threatening criminal prosecution for voting by mail. He is going after rouge counties and cities that are expanding voting by mail illegally. It's not "likely" you're health will be injured, if you use the science and stats you guys love so much. Odds are you will probably just get your feelings hurt when Joe loses.
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.