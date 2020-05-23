Freezing appraisal values a good suggestion
Facts Editor Michael Morris’ logic is quite simple in his May 9 editorial, but it’s apparently puzzling to Tom Ronayne (May 14 letter to the editor). First, Mr. Morris simply parroted what the County Chief Appraiser (and other officials) is asking the Legislature to do. That is “just roll back the appraised values to 2019 levels to soften the blow of the economic catastrophe.” Second, it’s the most straightforward and quickest help for folks in this economic collapse. Granted some folks don’t need unemployment assistance. The several federal stimulus payments are similar in concept and have helped millions of unemployed folks and I am proud for them. I too have not become unemployed nor needed the $1,200 stimulus; although, I’ll take that plus any (temporary) reduction in taxes. Both could help with the economy.
Just as important, the state needs to continue allowing personal face-offs with the appraisal folks. Minimizing risk is doable; lots of activities are becoming “opened up;” so that could be one of them. Corinna Richardson’s May 13 article details how y’all are gonna have to protest online due to the virus. Some can, but many do not have the time, resources, knowledge or negotiating skills. Some don’t have internet or even a computer to protest online. Just roll back the appraisals and continue with in-person appraisal protests.
That would also be way more efficient and save the appraisal district lots of time and cost with anticipated protests due to this year’s excessive increase in appraisal values.
Richard Antonette, Lake Jackson
