Five y ears after the federal government declared the opioid crisis a national public health emergency, and more than two years since fentanyl deaths began skyrocketing in Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott has at last decided to throw his considerable political weight behind a simple measure to help save lives.
Abbott announced this month he would drop his longtime, misguided opposition to decriminalizing fentanyl testing strips. The small paper strips cost only about a dollar each, and they can help users determine if pills, powders or other forms of illegal street drugs are laced with fentanyl, a deadly synthetic opioid more powerful than morphine. Tragically, fentanyl sent more than 2,500 Texans to their graves in 2021 and 2022. Legalizing fentanyl testing strips is a big step in the right direction but it’s just one of several state lawmakers should take to address this menacing crisis. Others include helping cities and counties pay to provide the life-saving opioid antidote naloxone and clarifying a state statute to ensure they can do so without running afoul of the law.
The governor’s about-face on fentanyl testing strips comes as fatalities from the drug are on pace to double this year in Travis County. In the first half of 2022, 118 people died from fentanyl in the county, the same number as in all of 2021. Deaths are climbing at an alarming rate among women, Hispanics, Asians and Black people. Those groups died of fentanyl overdoses in the first half of 2022 at a collective rate two-and-a-half times more than that of the same time period the year before.
When it convenes in January, the Texas Legislature should waste no time sending Abbott a bill to legalize fentanyl testing strips. Under current state law, fentanyl strips are considered drug paraphernalia along with pipes and used needles. Abbott and some Texas lawmakers previously argued that the testing strips encourage or legitimize drug use. It’s dubious claim that fails to recognize the strips are proven to work and can save lives.
Texas slow to act
Abbott has more recently used the drug crisis to gin up political support for his $4 billion-plus Operation Lone Star border security initiative that is popular with his conservative base but woefully lacking in results. Sadly, the governor wasn’t alone in being slow to do more to reduce fentanyl’s death toll in Texas.
“This is something we saw coming, and we were sounding the alarm,” starting with the federal government’s 2017 declaration of a public health emergency, Kate Graziani, executive director of the Austin-based Texas Harm Reduction Alliance that works to minimize the toll of drug addiction, told the editorial board. “Our (state and local) government didn’t see it as a problem that we really needed to get ahead of, and now we’re way behind.”
Travis County Judge Andy Brown, who convinced the county commission to declare a public health crisis and appropriate $350,000 to combat the fentanyl epidemic in May, says the Legislature should amend state law that he contends hamstrings local governments’ ability to distribute naloxone, a life-saving opioid antidote. Senate Bill 1462 sponsored by Sen. Royce West, D-Dallas, legalized naloxone in 2015, but Travis County attorneys say the law prohibits government entities from paying outside groups, such as the Harm Reduction Alliance, to help distribute it in bars, hotels and other places where authorities frequently encounter overdoses. State lawmakers should act this session to clear up any confusion, ensuring that naloxone is freely available where it’s needed.
Paying for naloxone
State lawmakers should also help cash-strapped local governments pay for an antidote most commonly sold under the brand name NARCAN. It isn’t cheap. Graziani said NARCAN costs $75 for a single dose contained in an inhaler and roughly $20 for an injectable dose. Brown said the legislature should tap part of a $27 billion surplus to help local government buy and distribute it.
“These deaths are preventable when naloxone is available,” Brown told us.
Legalizing fentanyl testing strips, as Abbott now supports, is a good move that will undoubtedly save lives. It’s time to do more. State lawmakers who have downplayed the fentanyl crisis for too long must confront this scourge aggressively with the commitment, common sense and compassion it deserves.
