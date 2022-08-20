More than three weeks after officially requesting the results of investigations into Freeport City Council members Troy Brimage and Jeff Peña, this week, we received an official explanation as to why the city has prevented them from becoming public.
Olson and Olson, functioning as the city attorney after the dismissal of Chris Duncan, is arguing to the Texas Attorney General’s Office that the findings of the third-party investigations by an Austin attorney into the two councilmen’s city-centric business practices qualify for exemption from disclosure on the grounds of attorney-client privilege.
The arguments laid out in the letter provided to The Facts revolve around whether the third-party investigator — Charles E. Zech of the law firm Denton Navarro Rocha Bernal and Zech — functioned as an attorney in his hired capacity. Zech and the city also believe the reports could lead to litigation, according to the documents sent to The Facts, citing that as additional grounds for withholding it.
We are not lawyers, but we do ascribe to the core value of the state’s public records law that it should be assumed all information is intended for public consumption. Given the weight of the reports’ findings, it would seem the public has a right to know what the investigations into its elected leaders found.
One of the reports already serves as the basis to demand a six-figure payment from one of the principals, putting some of its conclusions into the public domain. It also should be noted the other principal being investigated throws around the word “transparency” with the frequency most people use “the,” and withholding the report about himself undercuts his application of the term.
City Council should work with its attorneys to determine how much of each report can be safely released immediately to address its residents’ legitimate questions about what the investigation found. Understanding the perils of potential litigation, that risk seems no more or less whether the bottom lines are released or not — the primary potential litigants already know what is in the reports.
With the city factionalized between the two largest personalities on the council, it is damaging to continue concealing the reports that would demonstrate whether they are deserving of the trust their followers have placed in them. Waiting on an attorney general’s decision allows the open sores infecting the city and its leadership to fester well into the fall.
Freeport’s elected leaders should take action to facilitate healing and clear the barriers preventing their residents from knowing whether two of their members deserve to be trusted.
