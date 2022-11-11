THE FRONT PORCH – Once again I am going through my daily postal delivery to see if any of it is for me, because I get mail for Nero Juggins, Pancho Gomez and Occupant. This time it’s important. I am waiting for my mail-in ballot. But it hasn’t come. Could it be that our Republican-controlled state legislature is making it more difficult to vote? No, of course not. Last session, the GOP legislators in Austin assured us that tightening the election codes would make it even easier to vote – and more secure. After all, Gov. Greg Abbott warned of “rampant” voter fraud. Study after study shows there are better backup quarterbacks on the Texans roster than there are fraudulent voters in Texas.
You can vote by mail if, among other reasons, you are 65 years or older or you are disabled. I qualify because of my wounds from stepping on an IED outside Kabul while saving my platoon. OK, the Secretary of State’s office, which runs our elections, didn’t buy that. But I am just over 65 years old. My wife qualified from stepping over me. We applied for a ballot so we could vote by mail, and received applications which now require name, address, DNA sample and an indication of just how you will vote. We complied and mailed back our requests three weeks ago. We got no ballot, well one, but it was already filled in and the signature at the bottom looked sort of like mine.
Election Day (why is it always capitalized?) grew closer and still no ballots. This was maddening. I have voted in every Texas election since Sam Houston defeated Stephen F. Austin for President of Texas. We decided to go to our nearest polling station (Marfa) to vote early in person. There was a line and also some guys standing around witnessing our civic duty. They were easy to spot because they all held the same rifles and wore the same MAGA caps.
The line moved quickly through the barbed wire and land mines, and we got to the precinct workers. I noticed, like the poll watchers, they were all dressed the same: flak jackets, gas masks and hoods. “We’d like to vote early and in-person because we haven’t received our mail-in ballots,” I said. An alarm went off. The clerk gasped and yelled, “Voter fraud alert!” A manager quickly appeared. The precinct worker pointed at us. “They applied for a mail-in ballot and now are trying to vote here, too. Governor Abbott was right. It’s rampant.” The manager said, “It’s people like you who are trying to destroy America as we know it today. Fortunately, there is still a way you can cast your commie ballot. We have two forms you can fill out. It will only take about twenty or thirty minutes.” (Honest, that’s the drill.) We couldn’t wait that long – I was double parked in front of an ambulance.
Back home I wondered if I was even registered, now that you have to refile your registration every other month. I got on my computer and went to VoteTexas.Gov and then to Am I Registered? After jumping through several hurdles I discovered that I am indeed registered. I came up with all the correct details (except my mother’s maiden name was misspelled).
As mentioned earlier, last year, Gov. Abbott signed sweeping legislation that further tightened state election laws. One place per county to drop-off ballots. No 24-hour-voting. Many changes put a brake on younger voters who tend to go Democratic. According to a Texas Tribune analysis, only 50 percent of the state’s 36 public universities have an on-campus early-voting location this year. Texas A&M University in College Station, the nation’s largest university with over 70,000 students, had one voting site on Election Day. At UT-Austin, with close to 52,000 students, there were only going to be two polling locations on campus this year. Travis County increased the number of machines at the university’s main polling location to 12. Texas A&M-Commerce in North Texas had only one early-voting location for the Nov. 8 midterm — and it was more than 14 miles away from the campus. The closest Election Day polling location was half a mile away.
As for my wife and I, I called the County Voter Rejection Bureau and was told – get this – our ballots were mailed to us on Sept. 10. Oddly enough, we hadn’t returned them.
