To: Gov. Greg Abbott
From: Agent Slime Ball
Re: Operation Dodging the Ballot
As per your orders, I have launched a program to deter voter fraud in Texas, which you have rightly labeled is “rampant,” even though between 2005 and 2018 there were only 73 prosecutions in Texas out of 64 million votes cast. (How many of these traitors were actually found guilty is a state secret.)
The current problem is to allow voting by mail in light of the coronavirus — some wimps don’t want to line up with sneezing and coughing voters to cast ballots. Texas’ election code allows for mail voting only for people over 65, disabled, out of the county on Election Day and during early voting by personal appearance or be in jail.
Their weak argument is Texas voters will either have to stand 6 feet apart, which could mean lines a mile long and hang around for hours with people who may be Typhoid Mary. They ask: Do they have to risk death in order to vote? To counter this argument, I have altered a slogan from Fox News: “Fair & Ballots” — with bumper stickers like “Vote Versus Virus.” For sports fans I have “COVID 19 — Trump 2020.”
Gov, I have another plan. We get volunteers to stand in the voting line, without masks and suddenly start coughing and wheezing. Run for your lives!
However, there is conventional wisdom that a big turnout helps the Dems while a light turnout favors the Republicans. Wrong! Survey after survey shows voting by mail gives no advantage to either party. Some say our efforts to suppress voting by mail is a transparent attempt to keep Dems from voting. My answer is: What’s your point?
President Trump has called mailing in votes “corrupt,” and — more honestly — recently observed that expansion of voting by mail “doesn’t work out well for Republicans.” When it was pointed out the president himself, along with the first lady, Melania, voted by mail in Florida’s presidential primary, he replied with a killer retort: “What about Hillary orchestrating the raid in Benghazi?”
I have another plan: Just get Trump to call off the elections. Hey, we’re in a war with COVID-19 and this is no time to be distracted by something so minor as a pandemic sweeping the nation and killing thousands. If anyone knows distractions, it’s our boy in the White House.
You are quoted as predicting the legal battle on voting by mail will work its way to the U.S. Supreme Court “pretty quickly.” No, no, no. Thus far the fight has gone through the lower courts, then it was appealed to a higher court which overturned the ruling. A three-judge panel of the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals, which is notoriously conservative and pro-Republican, overturned the overturn. We must keep the pot boiling, because if we drag our feet enough, the elections will be over. Texas needs time to print and mail out millions of ballots, so there will have to be bids and contracts for the job, reviewing what’s the best deal for the state’s taxpayers, who and where will the ballots be counted by hand, etc. Months will go by and then it will be too late to make any changes, if you get my drift.
Five states — Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon, Utah and Washington — have been using vote-by-mail for years. They count their ballots relatively fast and conduct elections that are accurate, accessible, safe and secure. Even the conservative Heritage Foundation’s voter-fraud database contains only 13 instances of absentee voter fraud — indeed, only 44 instances of any kind of voter fraud — across those five states. We reply Texas is an independent state that will go its own way. We’re No. 1, especially when it comes to executions and children without health coverage.
One more plan: If Texans vote by mail, they’ll think their vote will be tallied, but will they? President Trump said, “The Postal Service is a joke.” There’s a good chance the post office won’t get those millions of ballots to the proper destinations. I have also put up “U.S. Postal Service” signs on Dumpsters throughout the state.
Finally, I have a message for you encouraging you to show you’re a real man: Take a cruise and pal around with as many strangers as you can. Don’t wear a mask. The message is from Dan Patrick.
