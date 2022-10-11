During a recent state of the community luncheon, Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta echoed a sentiment shared for decades by former district attorney Jeri Yenne.
“The largest mental health facilities in the state of Texas are your county jails because the state does not have the beds nor the staffing for the beds they do have,” Sebesta said.
That’s partly because the state hasn’t made the necessary financial commitment to address its mental health crisis. Instead, it focuses on how it can hide the number of homeless sleeping on Texas streets and point to it as the cause of mass shootings.
Putting more funding toward mental health programs also would require it to acknowledge the unacceptably high rate of suicide in Texas.
According to 2020 data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a Texan is almost twice as likely to die at their own hand than by homicide. Almost 4,000 residents died of suicide that year compared to 2,200 homicides.
Yet which are you more likely to hear politicians talk about?
Brazoria County is fortunate that it has community-based resources to address the problem. And anyone who believes it is not a problem should talk with local mental health representatives.
This year, the Brazoria County Sheriff’s department has reported 2,629 calls for possible suicides, said Shane Vandergrifft, mental health deputy and president of the National Alliance on Mental Illness Gulf Coast. The county has seen 31 suicide deaths in 2022, he said.
But while Vandergrifft draws a taxpayer-funded paycheck, most other avenues to receive mental health and suicide awareness and prevention tools come through non-governmental organizations. They have to spend a significant amount of time and resources raising money to stay afloat that could be better allocated to saving lives.
Among the groups whose mission is to prevent suicide are the Texas Suicide Prevention Coalition and National Association of Mental Illness, both nonprofits, and the S.T.O.P. program — Stop, Talk, Overcome Pain — founded in 2018 by Freeport Pastor Brenda George. Her group has reached more than 70,000 students since its founding, which took place after several youth suicides in our own communities.
For those who need routine mental health care that can address the psychological struggles that can result in suicide, however, the resources in our hometowns are scant.
Brazoria County had just 16 licensed psychiatrists practicing in Brazoria County in 2020, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. That equates to one psychiatrist for every 23,492 people. The Gulf Coast region, which includes Brazoria County, is about 25 percent short of what the state considers necessary for the demand for psychiatrists.
“We recognize that mental health care is not where it needs to be in Texas, and we have a lot of work to do,” state Rep. Cody Vasut said at a mental health forum in August. “But, I’m encouraged about the next session and what we can accomplish, whether increasing resources for mental health care, hospital beds or changing policies and procedures.”
Raising awareness and addressing the stigma associated with needing mental health services are two important steps toward reducing the number of threatened and successful suicides in Texas. It will require the state to back up its words with dollars and get serious about the problem instead of finding it useful in its campaigns.
The lives of our children and young adults are in the balance.
