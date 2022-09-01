Social media is the tree in the front yard of society, meant to provide shade and beauty for people to enjoy but also beckons mischievous folks to toss rolls of Charmin across its branches.
Whether the post on a Facebook group the other day intended to be a prank or invoke alarm in unsuspecting residents, it serves as a reminder of the danger presented by unfiltered information available on a massive scale. A rumor easily can create legitimate fear.
The social media post claimed a car in a grocery store parking lot had been marked by someone as part of an abduction plan, authorities said. It showed a photo of a grocery bag wrapped around a door handle, a practice tied to an urban legend in which bags or zip ties are affixed around handles to mark the car owner as someone vulnerable for abduction into human trafficking.
Similar stories have spread across the Internet for years, often supported by claims by the poster that “a friend in law enforcement told me this was real.” This one seemed to supply specifics not usually present in the tale, an effort to enhance its validity.
The details included that the events happened at the Kroger in Lake Jackson — which actually is in Clute — and that officers took a Hispanic man into custody who had chloroform in his pocket to incapacitate his target. Like a game of telephone, commenters repeating the tale moved it to the Kroger in Angleton and added more of what they “heard.”
Two local police departments had enough concern about the post they felt compelled to issue statements about it. The whole thing was a hoax, but it still required them wasting limited time and resources looking into the claims.
We wish we could say the circumstances are unusual, but they are not. Back in the days of BC Updates, stories of young women being followed through a department store — usually by a minority — were commonly posted. Men would puff out their chests about going up to the store with their handguns and dispensing justice. Other women would share “it happened to me” comments.
When the stories were true, police would put out bulletins for people to be extra cautious. Most couldn’t be verified.
Hoaxes like that perpetrated this week primarily accomplish two things — they needlessly scare people, and they lead people to discount stories that actually are true when they happen.
The lesson here is that everything read on social media should be absorbed with a grain of salt. People left unchecked have been known to misbehave, and social media is the world’s largest unsupervised day care.
Don’t make the problem worse by perpetuating a story you don’t know for certain is true.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.