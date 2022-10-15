Truth matters, but lies sell, and as long as there are unscrupulous people who will set aside morality and ethics for power and a payday, people will suffer.
A Connecticut jury ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay almost $1 billion in damages this week for lying — repeatedly, disgustingly and reprehensibly — about the deaths of children and teachers in a 2012 shooting rampage at Sandy Hook Elementary School. The award decision came this week in a lawsuit filed by relatives of eight of the victims whose lives he managed to make even worse than the gunman who took out their children already had.
The almost 10 years since a gunman killed 20 children and six adults in the Newtown, Connecticut, school would have been agonizing for their families if they never heard the name Alex Jones. The Infowars host made those years infinitely more painful by accusing the parents of slain children of being crisis actors paid by the government as part of a plot to erode the Second Amendment.
He claimed the shootings never happened, mocked the families and spun wild tales that the dead — people’s wives, mothers and precious babies — never existed. Jones doubled, tripled, quadrupled down in the face of reality, and his lies made him millions. Audience numbers spiked and products he hawked sold more when he brought up Sandy Hook, so he did so again and again.
His adamant, rage-filled proclamations had no basis in truth but were delivered so convincingly they sent believers to track down the families, threaten to dig up the children’s graves, send death threats and harass the families relentlessly online.
What Jones did was not free speech. It was slander of the worst kind, and though it’s unclear how much of the court-ordered damages the victims will ever see, that really isn’t the point.
A lawyer for the families in the Connecticut case, Josh Koskoff, told ABC News he hoped the verdict shuts Alex Jones down.
“He’s been walking in the shadow of death to try to profit on the backs of people who have just been devastated,” Koskoff told ABC. “That is not a business model that should be sustainable in the United States.”
It should not, but for the vast majority of people who make much smaller sums off their lies than Jones did, it remains so.
Bill Sherlach, whose wife Mary died at Sandy Hook — one of the first to meet the shooter in hopes of saving the children — holds out hope the verdict sends the message that “the Internet is not the wild, wild west,” and that actions have consequences.
“And for someone to stand in front of a camera, probably right now as we’re speaking, to spew the lines to enrich themselves, well now there’s a cost-benefit analysis that’ll have to be done, because we’ve sent a response,” Sherlach said. “We’ve put a dose of civility into society that we really need at this point in time.”
I wish with everything in me that proves to be the case, but I’m not sure this verdict is enough to dissuade most conspiracy theorists who warp the line between truth and fiction. Jones is among the worst when it comes to liars out to make a buck off other people’s misery, but there are many more who saw his recipe and emulated it.
We owe a debt of gratitude to the Sandy Hook families for this step in the right direction, but the verdict is not end game on outright lies for profit on the Internet. We need more good people to stand up to bullies at all levels.
As long as only the very worst stand to lose more from lying than the spoils they earn from manufacturing controversy, we are in trouble.
