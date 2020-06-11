ACCLAIM
Right next to a storefront and attached structure at South 17th and East Jackson streets in West Columbia that looks straight out of the Rust Belt stands a charming rehabbed building housing the Lucy Goose Market. The contrast is appalling.
The building at 313 S. 17th St. has ben in disrepair for decades, city leaders say. Violation notices going back at least 15 years have yielded little progress toward cleaning up what many in West Columbia consider an “eyesore.” Code enforcement officials consider it both a public safety and fire hazard and a public nuisance.
Neighboring buildings demonstrate demolition isn’t necessary to turn an old structure into a useful, inviting place. But action to turn the corner property into something other than a municipal embarrassment is long overdue.
We don’t want the building to be torn down, but we don’t want it to be an eyesore,” city code enforcer Mike Azbell said.
Owner Mason Locke Weems IV argues the building is historic, which seems unlikely; the city rejected that claim. He also argued he didn’t have enough notice to make necessary improvements, even though the city has letters on file going back to at least 2015 pointing out its deficiencies.
That the city just now is cracking down on it after all these years is its own fault, but that does not excuse the owner’s responsibility. If anything, it gave him more time to chip away at what needed to be done, time he failed to use. Now he has two months to show significant progress or the city has signaled its intent to call in the bulldozers.
Instead of being criticized for its delays, West Columbia’s leaders should be commended for taking overdue action on the South 17th Street building and others in the city that diminish the value of other properties in the city. With its collection of inviting boutiques and new restaurants, the city is ripe for development but will struggle to attract it as long as it allows eyesores to stand.
ACCLAIM
Marches demonstrate a united community
Beyond the diversity of the crowds that took part in a series of demonstrations calling for an end to racial injustice, our community can be proud of the number of people who stepped up to support those movements.
That praise can start with our local law enforcement organizations. Instead of an adversarial approach as has been seen in larger cities, police leadership in our communities took an active role that ensured protester’s constitutional right to peacefully assemble and be heard. Angleton Police Chief Aaron Ausmus in particular deserved praise for his involvement with last Saturday’s march to the county courthouse.
Police and other organizations came out to make sure demonstrators had plenty of water to avoid becoming dehydrated or ill in the Texas heat. No one really had to ask them; they took it upon themselves to look out for their neighbors.
It is not unusual to see Brazoria County’s community come together in times of crisis, regardless its origin. That unity is what makes this place special and can drive change toward any mission to which we set our minds.
