For our son’s wedding last August at Shenandoah National Park, his mother-in-law prepared special gift bags for each person. Everyone got snacks, a map and a brochure on the wildlife in the area. She also included a book chosen especially for each person, based on their interests.
She chose for me a fascinating book by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Ed Yong: “An immense World — How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us.”
Yong describes the unique experiences of various creatures of the animal world, each encountering the world by seeing, hearing, smelling in its own way. Some see colors or hear sounds that we never recognize. Dogs have a heightened sense of smell, but some other animals have no sense of smell at all.
Yong explores many examples of the rich environment which surrounds us that we can never experience. Each species on Earth lives in what he calls a “sensory bubble,” defined mostly by major survival needs. We share the same physical space, but “every animal can only tap into a small fraction of reality’s fullness … perceiving but a tiny sliver of an immense world.”
Ever wonder why you have such difficulty swatting a fly with your hand? Their brains process visual information up to 350 frames per second or higher, compared to the maximum human rate of 60 FPS. They can see your hand coming as soon as you make the first move.
We fool ourselves when we may think we see and hear and smell everything around us. We can fall into the illusion that what we experience is really all that is really going on. “When we pay attention to other animals,” says Yong, “our own world expands and deepens.”
Yong’s insight also applies to recognizing and appreciating the ways human beings and their cultural perceptions differ from each other. I grew up in San Antonio and went to college about 40 minutes away from home. I thought I had a pretty good grasp on “the way things are” and was ready with my new college degree to take on the world. So, I left Texas for the first time and moved to the south side of Chicago for seminary.
My naïveté fell away pretty quickly. “Never go out on the streets alone; always have someone with you. Listen and be aware of who or what is behind you.” Frightened, I followed that advice and adapted. Eventually I actually enjoyed my newfound awareness of my surroundings. I learned how to catch a bus to the “el” stop and travel to Wrigley Field on the north side. I also learned Chicagoans think and act differently than the Texans I had just left behind.
Then, after two years of seminary, my instructors assigned me an internship placement in the middle of Kansas. They thought I had ample “big city” background but could benefit from a year in the wide-open expanse of wheat fields, cattle and oil wells. I resisted at first, even appealed their decision, but nonetheless spent my next year in a small rural town along Interstate 70.
I think during this time in Kansas my worlds all began to come together, and I realized I simply needed to listen to and love the folks around me. I went pheasant hunting for the first and only time, and I drove a combine during harvest of the wheat crop. And I began to take some of my first steps beyond seeing my world simply through my eyes and started sensing the lives of those around me as significant, though sometimes very different.
Of course, I still see things through my own eyes and interpret those around me with my own set of filters. But I also look deeper into the people I meet. Now I don’t need to go to Chicago or Kansas. A trip to the grocery store or to the drivers license office highlights for me the varieties of humans around me. All of the same species, but what a wonderful kaleidoscope we live in!
French novelist Marcel Proust once wrote, “The only true voyage … would be not to visit strange lands but to possess other eyes … to see the hundred universes that each of them sees.”
