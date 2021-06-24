After President Joe Biden’s recent overseas meetings, the United States and G-7 countries agreed to support further investigation into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic. In a summit communique, the nations called for a “timely, transparent, expert-led and science-based WHO-convened” investigation.

That’s an obvious problem. The U.S. and G-7 are going to rely on the World Health Organization to investigate the origins of the virus after the WHO released an investigation earlier this year that Secretary of State Antony Blinken called “highly deficient” and others call a complete travesty? “Is that it?” asked The Wall Street Journal editorial page. “The world’s leaders want the same WHO that failed in its first COVID-19 origin study to do another one — this time with ... feeling?”

Byron York is chief political correspondent for the Washington Examiner. Contact him at byork@washingtonexaminer.com.

