ACCLAIM
Kenjo Kelley isn’t one to sit back and bask in the praise people direct his way, be it for the foot he serves in his barbecue restaurant or the good deeds he does in the community. Instead, his instinct is to step forward and help when he sees a need.
He did it again last month when he offered $100 gift cards to families struggling to make ends meet amid high gas prices and skyrocketing inflation. He dedicated $5,000 to the cause, and when the number of people recommended for gift cards broke the budget, he simply doubled it.
Gulf Coast Auto Park General Manager Mark Holian, a community servant himself, tossed in another $5,000 from the dealership to triple the number of local residents who would be helped.
Kelley blesses others because of the times he needed blessing himself, he says.
“I’ve been in that position, so I know coming from that position what it means for people to show up on your doorstep with food or be able to provide that meal for you. I know I’ve been there,” Kelley said. “I know there’s a lot of times that we wouldn’t have ate if it wasn’t for others helping us out.”
People like Kelley are who make a piece of geography a community, and we are blessed that he gives so much.
Veterans’ sacrifice laudable
It’s no easy task traipsing across nine cemeteries on a steamy late-May morning in Southeast Texas, especially for people who are approaching senior citizen status or already have achieved it. That they still make that sacrifice is commendable.
West Brazoria Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8551 and its Women’s Auxiliary continued the decades-long tradition on Memorial Day of commemorating the lives of service members by conducting brief ceremonies at West of the Brazos cemeteries. It is an important gesture that carries on the mantra of never forgetting their sacrifice.
Especially heartwarming this year was the presence of younger generations to participate in the effort. With dwindling membership in veterans’ organizations and a propensity for our society to trumpet patriotism without demonstrating it, the young people who view the importance of honoring our past heroes will be the ones who carry on traditions like the cemetery visits.
A SHAME
Juveniles need control
With the arrival of summer, police blotters are becoming increasingly peppered with reports of thefts from automobiles and acts of vandalism. Most of these are believed to be carried out by bored young people.
Many of the incidents are kids taking care of easy prey. None of us would walk past seeing a $10 lying in the parking lot, so it’s no surprise when a juvenile finds a vehicle door unlocked with a wallet on the console, laptop in the back seat and gun in the glove box; they’re going to walk off with them. Removing the temptation by people locking up their valuables is the first step to reducing those types of crimes.
Other incidents are less understandable, such as the damage caused at Mulligan’s in Angleton. Who carried out that travesty isn’t known, but the amount of destruction and theft of a $15,000 Kubota tractor crucial to the operation of the business is not a juvenile prank. They’re a felony and should carry a severe penalty if the perpetrators are caught and convicted.
Ultimately, the actions of the juveniles out wreaking havoc in our communities fall back on the parents who failed to impress right and wrong on their offspring. Making excuses for bad behavior, blaming teachers or other adults when they act out and not instilling discipline sends the message that unacceptable acts are acceptable.
Boredom is no reason to steal or damage someone else’s property, regardless of someone’s age. Making sure a child understands that is the responsibility of the adults in their life.
