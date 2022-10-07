THE RESTAURANT
Business is slow. Actually, the place is empty. This is my latest get-rich-quick attempt since my Enron Reunion Party was called off. Several former employees wanted to come but their probation officers said no. My Harvey Anniversary Gala was cancelled because FEMA never showed up with the tents and food.
I tried my luck in a former downtown parking lot turned into a food court: Asphalt Appetites. My place catered to office workers who just wanted a quick lunch before returning to their cubicles. I called it Get the Runs Café. Then I discovered downtown Houston office employees were working and eating lunch at home.
I sought advice from my financial consultant. His temporary office was under a bridge at the Southwest Freeway and the West Loop. I knocked on his tent. There was a voice from inside. “If you’re from the feds, I really did have 5,000 employees to qualify for pandemic relief. They were all members of the Texas National Guard and were sent to the border to round up illegal 9-year-olds.”
He finally came out. “Did you make a fortune with your Ted Cruz Cancun Travel Agency? How about that Planned Parenthood franchise in the Vatican?” I repressed a sob. “No, and you told me to bet on Texas A&M over Appalachian State.” He nodded. “That reminds me, get your Houston Texan Super Bowl tickets now. Or try again to open a restaurant. But you have to offer Houstonians something different. Say, do you know where I can find a Randall’s shopping cart?”
Noting how many Ukrainian refugees are in Houston, I opened a deli, Ukes Not Nukes. It was invaded by the Russian Tea Room next door. The November elections were gearing up. Crime and public safety were hot topics, and due to charges of police brutality, there was a movement to defund the police. I needed to cater to that group, so I opened a soul food shop, Black & Blue Lives Matter. It bombed. Then I tried a police-friendly cafe, Take a Truncheon to Luncheon. The cops didn’t like it, and when I refused to be handcuffed I was cited for “resisting a wrist.”
I again sought advice from my financial consultant. “I can’t find any success in business.” I wailed. He picked up the phone on the other side of the glass. “Those pols are throwing money around like Joe Biden at a student loan office. You need to get into politics. Oops. Gotta go. Visiting hours are over.” I printed bumper stickers: “Honk If You Hate” and “Biden Sleeps With a Nightlight.” I sold out.
Next I came up with “MAGA — Make America Greedy Again.” Boffo! I sold “Deport Immigrants — Like Mrs. Trump III.” I created a children’s game with little connecting plastic blocks, Mar-a-Lego, but I was raided by the FBI. I was declassified by Donald Trump. I decided Trump needed more security, which is why I approached Rupert Murdoch to help protect the former president in his Manhattan digs. I called my project Fox Guards the Penthouse. No luck. I tried to hire the Muppets for a misinformation campaign headed by Kermit. I called it Voter Frog. They wouldn’t go along.
I found my financial adviser back at his office under the overpass. “Maybe national politics are not your thing,” he said as he cut off his ankle monitor. “Work where there is massive corruption, minimal IQs and political leaders who should be in jail.” I immediately went to Austin and became an adviseor to top state leaders. Gov. Greg Abbott wanted a slogan for his non-campaign for president. He rejected: “It’s Not My Fault.” After the Uvalde school tragedy, he said, “It could have been worse.” Another rejection. Gov. Abbott had proclaimed: “Texas will work tirelessly to make sure that we eliminate all rapists from the streets.” Put it to music as a TV ad. Then I suggested the governor, in case of another deadly freeze, bus all utility workers to Washington, but he said he had already signed a bill outlawing all freezes. Lite Gov. Dan Patrick turned down my suggestion of a campaign booth at the UT faculty club. When I approached Attorney General Ken Paxton’s house, he ran out the back door.
I once again sought out my financial adviser. “Start here with my neighbors under the bridge. They are broke, dispirited, have no future.” “Who are they?” I asked. “Democratic candidates.”
