ACCLAIM
To all those who have been out in the cold trying to restore our water service, repair our electric lines and do other jobs that ensure people without basic services could stay warm and have a hot meal, thank you isn’t even enough.
Essential workers started being recognized and redefined this time a year ago during the pandemic, and have proved themselves essential during this unprecedented weather, out doing a thankless job to fix problems that aren’t even of their making.
The Salvation Army warming center has sheltered and fed more than 100 people since the storm hit Sunday night, and local residents and businesses have donated meals and clean water to make sure basic needs are met. Local plumbers and heating and air conditioning crews are busy with burst pipes and the effects of the damage to local homes. Public works crews are out repairing broken water lines and other damaged infrastructure. And the electric linemen are working as fast as they can to restore service.
Grocery and convenience store workers and workers at restaurants and fast food chains have done their best to fill shelves and orders, and they are the first to hear complaints when someone is inconvenienced. They all deserve our continuing gratitude as life attempts to get back to normal in Brazoria County.
ACCLAIM
Let’s hear it for the local band members
Remember when the temperatures weren’t freezing and the power was on? Well, before that, things were happening that merited celebration instead of grousing, including a number of local students being named to the All State Band.
This achievement isn’t some overnight one-act. It takes years of dedication as a music student, and an investment by students and parents not only of time — practice, concerts and other music classes — but also money. Instruments and private lessons can be expensive.
But if the talent is there, and clearly Brazoria County has some talented student musicians, it is worth the investment to develop a skill and love for music that can last well into adulthood. Play on, musicians.
A SHAME
New York governor should be investigated
It’s a story that has hung on since early in the COVID-19 pandemic. As people praised New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo for his response to the virus, including how he performed in daily briefings, large numbers of elderly New Yorkers were dying in nursing homes after being shuttled there instead of being sent to a hospital.
Lawmakers in the state have begun asking questions and the governor also faces a federal investigation. A Cuomo aide confirmed the governo;’s office withheld data on the deaths from New York assemblymen out of fear it would be used against the state by the Trump administration. Trump at the time was threatening investigations into Democrat-run states he thought were intentionally making him look bad, Cuomo chief among them.
But there is no excuse for Cuomo’s purposeful deception, something that will take more than an apology — which he is disinclined to offer — to assuage outraged families and quite his critics.
A full investigation is needed to see whether the Democratic governor covered up the number of nursing home deaths. Suppressing the toll for political reasons — and potentially threatening those who tried to come clean — is unconscionable and a full accounting of what happened is needed.
