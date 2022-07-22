ACCLAIM
Years from now after most of the leaders of The Facts have moved into the old editors’ home, the people in charge will assign a reporter to do a story about the people for whom all the buildings in Lake Jackson are named.
Such curiosity will keep alive the legacies of Bill Yenne, Doris Williams, Alice Rogers, P.C. Miller, Everett Stovall, John Dewey and others as future generations of residents learn about the people who shaped the city.
Yenne served the City of Enchantment for most of his adult life, including almost 40 years as its top administrator. Williams was a driving force as Lake Jackson’s only woman mayor to date, pushing for the creation of the Lake Jackson Civic Center. As police chief, Miller took a good department and modernized it. Rogers was the strong woman behind the work of the administration for more than 30 years. Stovall and Dewey provided trust in the city’s legal system.
Those are only recent figures to be honored. Facilities named in the past include A.A. MacLean Park, named for Yenne’s predecessor and mentor; the water reclamation center honors longtime public works director Dyson Campbell; another former public works director, 45-year city employee Dean Morgan, has his name emblazoned on the Lake Jackson’s service center.
It is easy to forget the people after they have moved on, no matter how big a role they played. Lake Jackson is ensuring that doesn’t happen with the people who have made a lasting impression on the city, making it a model for responsible stewardship and strong leadership during their tenures and beyond.
Clemens’ work pays off
Dreams aren’t supposed to be easy to achieve. The reward is in the work.
Sweeny graduate Justice Clemens put in the work during two years at Tyler Junior College, earning him a shot to play in a major conference. It is the next step in what he hopes will be a pro football career.
The pit stop at the JUCO level gave him the chance to improve his academics, better educate himself as a football player and adjust his attitude, which he admits got in the way sometimes.
“I knew I always had an attitude problem in Sweeny, my sophomore and junior year. I wasn’t disciplined enough, and I thought I was the star on the team,” he said. “I felt like when I got to Tyler and the JUCO level; the coaches wouldn’t put up with it. The first time me and my coach got into it, he sat me on the sideline for a whole practice, and that was something I didn’t want to go through. I didn’t want to be the only one on the sideline with a bad attitude.”
With the adjustments made and showing his physical talent on the field, several Division I programs came calling. He chose Kansas State.
“I want to build a family here, become a brother and hopefully soon become a leader,” Clemens said. “I feel like if I keep pushing and keep doing what I have been doing, hopefully, my next step is to make it to the NFL.”
Clemens deserves credit for recognizing he needed to change who he was to achieve his goals, and talent would not be enough to get him there. Sweeny can be proud of the man he has become as they watch him take on Big 12 opponents this fall.
A SHAME
House panel wrong to publish Uvalde report only in English
While it might have pleased the “this is America, learn English” crowd, the Texas House committee’s report on the Uvalde school massacre should be ashamed for not making an effort to release a copy of its findings in Spanish.
About 83.5 percent of Uvalde’s population is Hispanic, according to U.S. Census figures, and many speak Spanish as their primary language. Not providing a copy of a report they could read is ridiculous and hints that the House panel’s focus wasn’t on the people most directly affected by the Robb Elementary Shooting.
It took the Austin American-Statesman about three days to translate the panel’s report into Spanish and post it on its website. The newspaper printed 10,000 copies of the report in Spanish to distribute for free in Uvalde.
“We view this as a public service for the Uvalde families and the greater community, where most residents are Latino and many are more comfortable reading in Spanish,” wrote Manny Garcia, the Statesman’s Ethics and Standards executive editor.
“The Uvalde families deserve honest answers and what will be done to prevent another May 24 tragedy,” he added, and they “deserve to receive the report’s information in Spanish, too.”
As of Thursday afternoon, the state still has only the English version available and no stated plan to release one in Spanish. That shows the panel also is guilty of poor decision-making and systemic failures, the words it used to describe law enforcement’s response to the shooting.
