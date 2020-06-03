There has been an abundance of protests throughout the world because of the senseless death of Houston native George Floyd, both peaceful and confrontational. I attended one Saturday night in downtown Houston.
It was something I wanted to do to directly make a change for the better, to open others’ eyes to the systematic racism that has engulfed police departments in America for years. People of all races — black, Hispanic, Asian, white and others — joined to make people hear and understand the voices that have been unheard for so long.
The people who came together Saturday night in Houston moved me with questions to police officers like “How would you feel it your loved one was wrongly killed?” or “Do you even care?” The officers who blocked the streets and deterred our paths said nothing.
They silently treated us as sheep loose in a field, intent on getting us back where we belonged and keeping us in our place. But that is the problem.
Not too long ago, a predominantly white group of protesters stormed the state Capitol in Michigan demanding businesses closed to control the pandemic be allowed to reopen. The protesters were armed and aggressive, some carrying signs reading “Tyrants Get The Rope” and comparing the governor to Adolf Hitler, showing nooses and Confederate flags.
The police stood by submissively and didn’t interfere. Some armed demonstrators were allowed to enter the Senate gallery and stand above the lawmakers, prompting at least one senator to don a bulletproof vest.
Compare that to the current protests. Another unarmed, compliant black man unnecessarily is killed by police officers applying excessive force, and these protesters are met with batons, shields, tear gas, pepper balls and rubber bullets to ensure “peace.”
The double standard is atrocious. People protesting in the streets want to make a change, one that not only holds Derek Chauvin and the other three officers who aided in the death of George Floyd on a Minneapolis street accountable, but addresses the system that allows the same injustice to repeat itself across the country.
Constable James Brawner of Brazoria County has spoken out against Floyd’s death, condemning the fact the officers acted as the “judge, jury and executioner” and not the guardians of peace they’ve sworn to be. We need more of that.
These protests bring together people who believe their voices have gone unheard for far too long, and the black community needs to be heard, especially by those who deny their rights to speak up against injustice. The violence is a consequence of police brutality in a country that has treated a part of its own so disgracefully for centuries. I can understand their expression of anger.
Quarterback Colin Kaepernick tried to be peaceful and bring awareness to the masses about the hurt, pain and suffering an unjust system has caused the black community for years. The NFL blacklisted him, and politicians used him as a symbol to further divide our country along racial lines.
It’s good that more people have come together to demand justice for George Floyd, but that is not enough. To truly change the system, we have to hold police officers to a higher standard. Not all police officers are bad, but shouldn’t that mean the good ones are doing their job toward the community by seeing that the bad ones are not privileged to continue wearing the badge?
If that’s not the case, if police departments cannot police themselves, they are complicit in the assault on innocent people, be they black or any other race. Their inaction will cause other unnecessary deaths, more protests and more violence. Hopefully this sparks a well-deserved change that’s been due a long time ago.
