The frustration being expressed by business owners in downtown Lake Jackson affected by Phase 3 of the revitalization project is understandable. The expectation is after all the pain, the businesses will benefit from the improved parking, drainage and aesthetics of the area.
Talking with the owners of businesses that have gone through previous phases, that is a reasonable expectation.
There are two major differences with those first two phases, however.
First, it is the largest section the city has done. Phase 3 includes That Way Street, North Parking Place and a portion of Circle Way and will double the amount of the city center that has been made over, City Manager Modesto Mundo said. The sheer scope of the work lends itself to more unexpected hiccups to be discovered.
Second, supply chain and material availability issues created by the pandemic weren’t an issue during the previous phases. While concrete demand was high during the earlier projects because of competition from industrial construction happening simultaneously, it still had more reasonable availability than exists now.
These combined with the usual issues when a business section is torn up — less available parking, difficulty accessing entrances — have raised the temperature among business owners such as Amber Cranfill, owner of Eye Lash Candy and Beauty Bar. She posted her frustrations on social media the other day, but to her credit with an appreciative tone for her customers instead of just complaining.
“And I want to just really verbalize that we’re having a hard time and if you could just take those extra steps to get to our door, we’re extremely appreciative of that,” she told us. “If you could make a point to come downtown to shop with us, that would be amazing.”
It is a positive spirit we encourage all affected downtown business owners to take. And the city can reciprocate by working with the contractors to be as accommodating of the businesses as possible by not blocking their storefronts and parking spaces needlessly.
Because of the material issues, unexpected hindrances to construction and other normal obstacles with any major project, Phase 3 will take several months longer to complete than originally planned. That is going to extend the pain of business owners already unhappy and suffering loss of sales.
The city promises to do what it can to make the discomfort as minimal as possible, such as putting construction on hold during the holiday shopping season.
“We have to learn how to communicate the best way that works the best for the businesses because they’re the ones being impacted, obviously; customers and the citizens are as well, but that’s their livelihood,” Assistant City Manager Megan Borth said. “So we just want to make sure that we’re as open and transparent with them and kind of help them every step of the way.”
Tammie McQueen, whose Tammie’s Touch took a hit from two of the three revitalization phases, offers her own encouraging words.
“It’s hard, I’m not gonna lie, it’s hard. Some people are afraid to drive down here because they’re afraid they don’t know which way they’re gonna go. So therefore, they just stay away from downtown and that’s not what we want to do,” McQueen said. “My advice is to hang in there. We survived COVID and all of the hardships that brought to us and road construction and economy and everything. If they can make it through this, they can make it through anything.”
Seeing the results of the earlier phases, we encourage those currently affected to hold out as best they can. The previously reconstructed areas have become go-to places in Brazosport and formerly rundown sections of downtown are seeing new small businesses move in and reinvigorate the district.
That same future awaits those in Phase 3, but it admittedly will be a painful path to get there.
