When we received the statement over the weekend that the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office didn’t intend to release much information about one of its deputies being arrested in Uvalde, we were a bit miffed. Judging from the reaction on social media, a sizable share of folks in Brazoria County shared our consternation.
By Monday, in a news release from Sheriff Bo Stallman, the department assured us and Brazoria County residents that information would be forthcoming once the department completed an internal investigation into the deputy’s actions. We will hold him to his word.
The Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office stepped up in a time of crisis for Uvalde, which just saw 19 of its children and two adults slaughtered inside an elementary school. Its own law enforcement agencies were under heavy criticism for how they handled the assault on the school, adding to an extraordinary level of emotion in the community.
That one of the deputies would end up in handcuffs, charged with public intoxication, is an embarrassment to the county and the department. As someone placed in a position of public trust, the public deserves to know what happened in Uvalde, why it happened and how the department is handling the situation.
At this point, those details aren’t being made available. What we can say is much of the speculation on social media — that the deputy was behind the wheel of a county patrol vehicle most commonly — are wholly untrue, based on the sheriff’s office’s original statement. The incident happened in the living area where the deputies were housed, Stallman confirmed, and the incident resulted in the deputy’s arrest on a public intoxication charge.
We also should add it’s not helpful to excuse the behavior of any officer simply because they are an officer. Law enforcement must be held to the same standard as any other citizen, if not a higher one. There could be a legitimate explanation for the deputy’s behavior, and we anticipate the sheriff’s office publicly sharing it.
This one incident should not sully the sacrifices made by local police officers, deputies, and dispatchers to keep Uvalde safe and help it heal. It is a noble, important mission. Still, it is necessary to ensure the public there and at home that there is accountability and transparency among the agencies tasked with protecting them.
This editorial was written by Michael Morris, managing editor of The Facts.
