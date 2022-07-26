There are two realities Brazoria County property owners will experience as the county and local taxing entities put together their budgets.
The first is that no matter what they do with their tax rates, most homeowners will see some sort of increase. That’s because government bodies control only half of the tax equation; most of the increase in tax bills is caused by the value of their homes rising. County commissioners, for instance, annually reduce their tax rate, but with values continually going up, it provides little relief.
The second reality is that while new businesses and residents help spread the tax burden, they also add to it, meaning local governments need more people to provide the same level of services as before. More residents require more clerks to handle their payments and customer service needs, more law enforcement officers to protect them, larger lift stations to handle their wastewater — the list goes on.
Those things cost money, and unless residents new and old are willing to put up with bumpy roads, water lines that routinely break and waiting on hold for hours on end when they call City Hall, taxing entities have little choice but to pass along the expense required to meet constituents’ demands.
Some expenses are outside local government’s hands — inflation, unpaid mandates from the state and changes in the private sector. A good example is computer software, as pointed out by Russell Webb, information systems director for the county.
Back in the old days of floppy disks and even CD-ROMs, consumers would buy the software and keep using it as long as they could, all for a one-time cost. Now, software providers have moved things to the cloud, and instead of paying for it just once, most require monthly fees to keep using them. It’s akin to buying a house outright versus renting an apartment.
Those new monthly fees add up when you have hundreds of computers running the software, and at some point, the current programs have to be replaced, making the expense unavoidable.
Law enforcement always will need more people when the number of residents go up, especially in high-density developments that make it easy for criminals to pop in and out from major highways. More crime also — hopefully — results in more people behind bars, and that requires additional officers to keep watch over them.
That crime increase also sends more people in front of judges and justices of the peace, making it necessary to add new workers there. Serving more summonses adds to the workload and personnel needs of constables’ offices.
Those are just what most people would consider needs — wants like more and better parks haven’t even been figured in as yet.
We are in the early stages of budget season for the county, city councils, drainage districts and other taxing entities. All try to keep the process as open as possible, giving taxpayers the opportunity to examine where their dollars are going and explaining why those expenses are necessary. Few people take them up on the chance to be well-informed, taking the easy route of assuming local and county government is a bloated cash cow ready to waste the hard-earned money of their constituents.
That is far from the truth, as anyone who takes the time to check into line items and ask questions of their elected officials quickly finds out.
We invite residents to lift themselves from their armchairs and take an active role in the process. All taxing entities, by law, have to post their budgets and host public hearings to discuss what’s in them as well as to justify their tax rates. Those officials are willing to answer any questions taxpayers might have, and most will tell you they wished people would take more time to ask.
