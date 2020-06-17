Kitten season is officially here.
For those of you who are unfamiliar with the term, “kitten season” is the series of months, usually between May and August, where unaltered cats with access to outside are almost certain to have kittens. During this time, the SPCA and shelters all over the country are flooded with kittens.
We are currently intaking an average of 40 cats and kittens every day at the Southern Brazoria County Animal Shelter. Many of these kittens are separated by good-intentioned citizens trying to help kittens who they believe have been orphaned, when in fact their mom is out hunting for food. Their best chance of survival is to stay with their mother, so if you find kittens, use this quick reference guide to determine the best course of action. It’s very important you do not remove kittens from a nest unless you’re absolutely certain that their mother is not returning. See the guide for tips.
If you’re interested in knowing how you can help the SPCA during this time, there are several high-impact opportunities:
1. Fosters are always needed. Right now we have an especially high need for fosters willing to bottle-feed babies who have been separated from their mother. All food and resources are provided by the SPCA. Email Krista@spcabc.org if you’re interested in fostering.
2. Donations of heating pads, blankets, large cozy scarfs and Fancy Feast “pink box” wet kitten food will go directly toward our life-saving efforts to support nursing litters and orphaned kittens. Donations can be dropped at either our shelter or our Mad Cattery any day between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
3. Volunteer at our Mad Cattery. You can assist with our kitten nursery or cat care and enrichment at our Mad Cattery on any day between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Email Nichole@spcabc.org to complete a volunteer application and waiver and to schedule a time.
4. Get ahead of the problem with spay/neuter. Cats can have babies as early as 6 months old and can have multiple litters in a year. As a result, one unaltered cat can lead to the birth of 370,000 kittens in seven years. The only way to ensure we can stop the issue of homeless kittens is spay and neuter. If you have a cat that needs spay/neuter, please reach out to our clinic at spay@spcabc.org.
Our shelter is at 141 Canna Lane in Lake Jackson. Our Mad Cattery is at 101 N. Parking Place in downtown Lake Jackson. Our Spay/Neuter Clinic is at 515 W. Second St. in Freeport.
