Governments set the taxes they levy based on how much it costs to provide the services their customers demand while being able to balance its books. If it costs more for the agency to provide services from one year to the next, it requires more revenue.
Businesses set their prices based on what it costs to provide the product or service to its customers while allowing for some degree of profit. How much profit it can achieve largely is based on how much demand it sees.
The two sectors, as the analogy shows, really function in a similar fashion. If a private business has to pay more to keep workers, pay more for materials and pay more for transportation to deliver its products and services, it also needs to increase its revenues. All of those factors also apply to the public sector, meaning without increased revenues, it cannot meet its obligations.
This economic reality seems to escape the loud contingent of people who believe governments at every level should be able to operate on the same level of revenue year after year, regardless of the unfunded mandates passed on by state leaders and the higher costs they encounter. Most local taxing entities are decreasing tax rates this year. While they will see more revenue because of higher property values, the increased income in almost every case is less than the rate of inflation for which they have to compensate.
In other words, they are trimming or holding firm on parts of their budgets to allow for inflationary pressures while still providing raises to their employees and services their constituents demand.
There is another point to this: Complaining about tax rates and government budgets on social media is about as effective as screaming into a paper bag. Most local government officials — wisely — don’t spend a whole lot of time scrolling through the online troll farms that cultivate disinformation and needless hostility. It’s unhealthy. Most prefer to talk to people voice to voice or face to face, and elected officials around Southern Brazoria County make themselves largely accessible.
Every taxing entity, by law, also has to have public hearings about the tax rate and budget it is proposing, meetings that are attended primarily by crickets. Likewise with the series of workshops leading up to those hearings.
As they say about elections, if someone doesn’t vote they abdicate to complain about the people that are elected. Likewise, if someone is unhappy about a tax rate or how tax dollars are being spent and does nothing but sit behind their keyboard and take potshots, they’re part of the problem.
Between now and Oct. 1, residents in every community and specialty district, not to mention Brazoria County, is invited to speak up about how the tax burden is too much. They also are welcome to offer recommendations to where in the budget money can be saved to allow the tax rate to be cut. We encourage people to leave behind their keyboards and voice their concerns in person.
Anti-tax principles and economic realities always will be in conflict, and balancing the two will never be easy. Just as the local officials who are being asked to do it among record inflation and an overcrowded forum of armchair quarterbacks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.