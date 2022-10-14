THE TV NEWS
‘So, Mister Slackjaw, you were …”
The interviewee interrupts. “Call me J.J.”
The TV reporter nods. “OK, Mister Jay Jay.”
“No, it’s J.J. You were asking about my last-minute rescue from Hurricane Ian. It was a narrow thing. I hung onto my chimney until the second helicopter came. The first one got caught in some palm trees and crashed. Anyway, this guy comes down on a cable with a basket and took me up. I wish they’d store some beer in those planes.”
“But there were still so many warnings.”
J.J. spit out some tobacco juice. “Those warnings were from the gubment. You can’t trust the gubment. Look what those FBI jackboots did to poor Trump. Without warning, firing guns, they kicked in his door and stole his private papers.”
The reporter continues. “You ignored the warnings and stayed in your house? Wasn’t that dangerous?”
J.J. snorts. “What warnings? Like an hour before the storm hit I got two sheriff’s deputies knocking on my door telling me to leave. Well, actually three days before, the mayor ordered us to evacuate. Then the gubner issued a must-leave order. But I figured it was just another fake news. You guys are always lying. Like global swarming.”
At least 1,100 people were rescued in Florida after Hurricane Ian and that figure is just preliminary. We were constantly seeing TV shots of Coast Guard helicopters and National Guard trucks rescuing Floridians. Did none of them hear the warnings? Did they not notice the animals at the zoo lining up two-by-two? The fatality number is well over 150.
There were different tales from those who neglected the warnings.
“I thought my boat would ride out the storm.” The fact that the boat was named Unsinkable III should be a hint. “I had to save my craft, so I just stayed there.” In a kayak?
The most common explanation was: “I didn’t think it would be this bad.” This bad? There are no slight pregnancies, bad shrimp or good hurricanes.
The National Hurricane Center announced Ian was a Category 4 storm packing 155 mph winds accompanied by high tides and heavy rain. I don’t want to be coarse, but all these rescuing efforts are costing the rest of us a fortune. And I wonder if we will be paying higher insurance premiums?
President Joe Biden, who never saw a program that didn’t need a few billion, promised — one guess –— money! At up to $100 billion, Ian could be one of the costliest storms in history. But only 42 percent of Floridians have flood insurance, which costs them on average $550 annually. However, if Uncle Sam is going to pay to rebuild your house, why pay for insurance?
Houstonians can sympathize with those soggy Floridians. You remember Hurricane Harvey. There are still lawsuits and finger-pointing pols around. Someday our grandchildren may receive that FEMA check. I was lucky to be out of town ,but my house was destroyed. Not by Harvey itself. The flood came when the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers released the gates at the Addicks and Barker reservoirs, which were built to prevent flooding.
Harvey was one of the most destructive hurricanes ever to strike the U.S. It caused $190 billion in damages, more than Hurricane Katrina’s $160 billion. Harvey caused 103 direct and indirect deaths, damaged 204,000 homes and it forced 39,000 people out of their homes.
Yes, we knew Harvey was coming, but the disaster was not caused so much by the storm itself as from the record of more than 60 inches of rain. No one predicted that. Yes, we had help from rescuers and funds are slowly coming. But we live in a glass, but wet, house. In Harris County, where it floods some place or another about every two years, only 28 percent of us have flood insurance.
This story leads us to COVID-19. With the latest figures available, COVID-19 has killed at least 1,062,359 people in the U.S. Of those, 90,983 were Texans and 11,316 were in Harris County. Now we come to an important point: 99.2 percent of COVID-19 deaths were unvaccinated. In Texas, 99.5 percent of the dead weren’t vaccinated.
Again, not to be coarse, all those unnecessary COVID-19 deaths cost the rest of us lots of tax dollars. They also filled our hospital beds. They drained the health workers to exhaustion and generally messed up our lives. For what good reason? I wonder if J.J. was vaccinated?
