ACCLAIM
The young men in helmets and shoulder pads are the heroes of Friday nights — or Thursdays or Saturdays — but we mustn’t overlook those who have been working just as long in the hot sun to excite high school football fans.
Marching on hot asphalt parking lots, working on acrobatic routines and putting together award-winning halftime programs, students who participate in band, drill team, cheerleading and other activities connected to high school football games are dedicated to excellence. Without them, a game wouldn’t feel any different than a scrimmage or practice — the sounds provided by those on the sidelines and in the stands are what bring the energy.
Also deserving of praise is the parents who have made sure their kids have made it to practices and workouts and will fill the stands every week. They also will be the ones working the concession stands, taking tickets and selling programs to help support their athletes and other students. Booster clubs also play a crucial role, many of whose members no longer have students participating in the activities they support — they just love their school and community.
Especially in smaller communities, nothing unites people more than the high school and its sports teams. Our anticipation for the return of football is as much about the togetherness the games yield and all those who dedicate themselves to providing the spirit that surrounds them.
ACCLAIM
Gathering Place provides immeasurable benefits
It’s hard to believe it has been 15 years since Brenda Maust arranged a meeting in our office to tell us about her vision for a group that would help people with Alzheimer’s disease and their caregivers. Given the passion with which she spoke, the success of The Gathering Place is no surprise.
The nonprofit celebrated its anniversary last week with a luncheon highlighting its achievements and lauding the hundred-plus volunteers now involved in delivering its services. What began with a single “gathering” to provide caregivers a break and cognitive exercises to those with dementia now has eight sites in operations.
It also has branched out to include support groups, caregiver conferences, memory screenings, Alzheimer’s prevention classes, virtual classes for the memory impaired and special awareness events. An affiliate, Early Stage Coaches, provides 1-to-1 lifestyle coaching for early stage patients. All focus on delaying the onset of dementia-related symptoms to provide more quality years to people’s lives.
The expanded offerings show The Gathering Place has not been a static organization. It is constantly making changes to reflect new research into dementia prevention and treatment, and its work has served as a model for others to implement.
Our congratulations to Maust, CEO Dale Libby and all the volunteers who have dedicated themselves to the Gathering Place mission and improved countless lives in the process.
A SHAME
Government dollars wasted
For all the complaining about how government officials squander taxpayers’ hard-earned dollars, consider this bit of information from a Texas Tribune story earlier this week about the state’s ongoing legal fight to prevent it from installing air conditioning at Texas prisons.
“After a flood of lawsuits throughout the last decade, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice has made some changes to lessen the suffering from its stifling temperatures. Most notably, it settled a yearslong court battle by agreeing to cool a geriatric prison, the Wallace Pack Unit southeast of College Station. The new air conditioning cost the state about $4 million. The legal fight over installing it cost more than $7 million.”
That’s right — the state spent almost twice as much fighting to keep prisoners in stifling, at times fatal, heat than it would cost to make their conditions livable.
We get the argument that prison is about punishment, and Texas prisons house some of the worst examples of humanity ever seen. Maybe we shouldn’t have a ton of sympathy for a drug kingpin or serial killer, and making them bake in 100-plus degrees is a good way to acclimate them for their afterlife.
But a lot of people in prison are not those examples of pure evil. About two-thirds of those who find themselves in the state prison system are there because of drug dependency, according to the U.S. Justice Department Office of Justice Programs. That includes both those who committed drug offenses and those who committed another crime — theft or burglary, for instance — to support their dependency.
The state prison system has made progress with new policies to prevent inmates from heat-related tragedies. They include requiring staff to regularly provide ice water and cups to prisoners, take them to cool off in air-conditioned areas of the prison when requested, allow for extra-cold showers when possible and provide personal fans, the Tribune reported.
The agency has said the policies are working, reporting 11 prisoner heat illnesses and 16 for staff last year and only 12 heat-related illnesses for prisoners and 21 for staff this year through last week, according to the Tribune.
But it took millions of dollars in legal fees to get to that point, money that arguably could have been better spent on practical improvements.
