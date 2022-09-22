The 1970s were called the “me generation,” but the term is as applicable today as people seek to apply their own standards of acceptability and morality to the larger population. Among the ways that manifests itself is with the movement in both school and public libraries to remove books deemed unacceptable because of content groups consider objectionable.
While those people have every right to complain about what the local library places on its shelves, banning materials places one person’s rights above those of another person. As libraries often are taxpayer-funded, their mission is to serve the whole community, not just its loudest elements.
That mantra is being carried out by the Brazoria County Library System, which is hosting several events at its local branches in recognition of Banned Book Week. It carries a valuable message that access to information — especially that which some find disagreeable — must be preserved if all people in a community are to be represented.
“The public library is a commonwealth of information that we curate and hold for the entire community, so it’s important for us to make sure that we have the materials and information that reflect the totality of our constituents needs and desires,” said Lisa Loranc, director of the Brazoria County Library System. “Not every book in every library is intended for, or appropriate for, every single public library user.”
Local libraries work diligently to ensure books and other materials are segmented to prevent inappropriate titles from making it into the hands — and minds — of young people. Officials also listen to patrons who question whether they made the right decision on access and will move titles to more adult sections when appropriate.
However, just as it is the responsibility of a parent to monitor where their child goes on the Internet, what music is being listened to and which shows they watch on TV, it ultimately is up to the parent to ensure their child isn’t picking up items of which the parent doesn’t approve. It is not up to one adult or a group of them to determine whether material is appropriate for someone else’s child, nor is it the library’s job.
The American Library Association, in advance of Banned Book Week, announced the number of attempts to ban or restrict library resources in schools, universities and public libraries is on track to exceed record counts from 2021.
Through Aug. 31, the association documented 681 attempts to ban or restrict library resources, and 1,651 unique titles were targeted. In 2021, there were 729 attempts to censor library resources, targeting 1,597 books, which represented the highest number of attempted book bans since the library association began compiling these lists more than 20 years ago, it reported.
PEN America, a 100-year-old organization nonprofit focused on preserving free speech, found school administrators in Texas banned 801 books across 22 school districts, and 174 titles were banned at least twice between July 2021 through June 2022 — more than any other state. Of the books banned, 41 percent address LGBTQ themes or have protagonists or prominent secondary characters who are LGBTQ and 40 percent contain protagonists or prominent secondary characters of color, the organization reported Monday.
Summer Lopez, PEN America’s chief program officer of Free Expression Programs, told ABC News the movement to clear material from library shelves is troubling.
“None of this is to say that parents don’t have a role to play in their children’s education — of course they do,” Lopez said. “The problem is when you decide that your concerns about your own child should apply to everybody else’s children.”
Local libraries are a storehouse that provides information for research, ideas and comfort. It is home to works by conspiracy theorists like Alex Jones, liberal ideologues like Michael Moore and authors like George M. Johnson, whose “All Boys Aren’t Blue,” about his experience growing up as a Black queer man, is the second most banned book in the U.S. All cater to specific audiences, and all should continue to have a publicly accessible home in local libraries.
We appreciate the work of local officials to ensure that is the case in Brazoria County, who understand freedom of speech doesn’t just apply to the majority, but to everyone in the community.
