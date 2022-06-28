When the economy is running at less than peak efficiency, as is the case now, we expect local governments to tighten their belts to limit the amount of pain that will be passed on to taxpayers. That could include freezing open positions, not handing out pay raises and putting off big-ticket purchases until economic conditions improve.
It is more difficult to control costs when one of the major contributors is a fundamental necessity to providing an expected level of service.
We don’t want to surrender the level of law enforcement protection in exchange for reducing the amount of money departments are spending to keep the tanks on patrol vehicles full. That is the choice in other parts of the country, however, where local departments are cutting back patrols to save on budget-busting fuel costs.
Law enforcement can take measures to limit the extra cost being forced by record-high fuel prices.
Surfside Beach can be commended for choosing to do some patrolling in ATVs instead of sending SUVs onto the beach or local streets. The officers are sacrificing a comfortable, air-conditioned ride to help keep the small village’s expenses in check.
“It’s going to have some impact on us, but we’re using more UTVs and ATVs and things like that on our beach patrols. They don’t burn as much fuel,” Surfside Mayor Gregg Bisso said. “We still have people patrolling the streets, but all the extra patrols we have on the beach are all in side-by-sides, UTVs, golf carts, things like that.”
Motorcycle and bicycle patrols also make sense in some circumstances and should be used whenever possible. We wouldn’t expect a department to conduct traffic patrols on a Schwinn, but motorcycles can do the job at less cost.
Most if not all law enforcement agencies in Southern Brazoria County already benefit from buying fuel wholesale instead of paying retail prices at the pump, resulting in significant savings. Lake Jackson, for instance, paid about $3.91 a gallon two weeks ago, Lt. Chris Anderson said, about 60 cents a gallon cheaper than the average retail price at the time.
Lake Jackson is taking an optimistic approach to gas prices in the next budget year, hoping for an average of about $3.50 per gallon. Angleton Police Chief Lupe Valdez said his department is asking for about a 40 percent increase in its fuel budget.
Clute Police Chief James Fitch said he’s also looking at an increase for fuel but doesn’t plan to cut back on patrols.
“We have increased that line item, specifically,” Fitch said. “We may have to skimp other places when it comes to the budget, but for gas, we’re going to continue like we are.”
That is the necessary approach. For as much as no one likes to pay more taxes, the safety of residents is an area that cannot be compromised. A few extra dollars is a reasonable cost to ensure the high level of protection offered by local departments is not diminished.
