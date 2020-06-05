A SHAME
All that was missing the weekend after Memorial Day in Quintana was a Native American looking across the debris with a tear running down his cheek.
Visitors to Quintana Beach treated that section of the Brazoria County coast with an unacceptable level of disrespect. It can be assumed a good percentage weren’t local or county residents, which is commonly the case on weekends, but people from neighboring areas who didn’t think twice about leaving their trash behind for someone else to worry about.
That part should sicken us, and if we see people leaving without their waste in tow, we need to start speaking up instead of counting on the goodness of people such as Liz Quilty and Renee Music to do something about it.
Like frustrated parents left to pick up after negligent children, Quilty and Music, enlisting the help of their 8-year-old daughters, hit the sands at Quintana with trash bags and determination. Covering just one-tenth of a mile of beach, they filled nine 39-gallon trash bags.
It barely made a dent.
Brazoria County Parks Director Bryan Frazier passed by discarded tents, mattresses, bicycles and other items discarded at the beach, he said.
“We understand some trash will fly out, that’s one thing,” Frazier said. “When people don’t care it’s egregious and there is no reason. It’s not sanitary. It’s ugly and disrespectful.”
With the annual spring beach cleanup canceled by the pandemic, local groups should be encouraged to take up the effort until the fall Adopt-A-Beach effort can take place. In the meanwhile, it’s up to all of us who want a clean, pleasant beach experience with our families to speak up to those who are trashing our coastal backyard.
“It’s easy to say something; it’s harder to do something,” Music said. “People see this as not their problem when they come to visit.”
While Quilty, Music and others deserve every bit of thanks we can muster for doing their part, it will never be enough to counter the thousands of derelict visitors.
ACCLAIM
Angleton giving a break
The recent decision by Angleton City Council is undoubtedly a welcome one for city property owners who have gone without a tax relief measure those in other cities have enjoyed for years.
The homestead exemption, an allowance under state law that lowers the taxable value on a primary home by a minimum of $5,000, will give Angleton homeowners a modest break on their city tax bill. The savings for a taxpayer with a home valued at $150,000 would be about $35 with the exemption, according to the tax assessor’s office.
Lake Jackson seems to be the only other Brazoria County city of significant size not to offer the homestead exemption, with its reason being it is far more dependent on sales tax revenue than its neighbors. Instead, it keeps its property tax rate much lower.
Angleton’s exemption will be 1 percent or $5,000, whichever is greater. It is an overdue break on property owners in the city and will provide more incentive for people to consider buying a home there.
A SHAME
Circumstance overcomes flawed testing system
It seems reasonable for a student who regularly gets grades no lower than a B would graduate with ease, but with the state’s mandatory testing system, that isn’t the case.
Skyler Airrington of Freeport could be the poster child for the flawed, one-size-fits-all way Texas determines whether a high school student should receive a diploma. Airrington experiences severe anxiety when she is handed high-stakes exams, a problem that prevented her from passing the end-of-course tests the state requires for graduation.
Even though she hadn’t attended Brazosport High School for a year, Airrington still couldn’t call herself a graduate until last week. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the state eased its requirements enough that Airrington’s academic performance let her participate in the school’s commencement ceremony and receive her diploma.
That bright spot in a dark period notwithstanding, Airrington’s case supports the argument of critics that the state testing system intended to ensure children receive a quality education punishes some good students in the process.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.