Texans are a bit paradoxical regarding their views on environmental issues, evidenced by their views on electric cars.
Automakers are heavily criticized for betting the future on electric vehicles or EVs. The decision is an attack on Texas’s oil and gas industry, which makes up a significant portion of the state’s economic muscle.
At the same time, Texas leaders and residents hail the arrival of Tesla, which built a Gigafactory outside Austin to build its battery-powered cars. That embrace would seem to fly in the face of its defense of relying on fossil fuels for vehicle power.
Understanding Texas prefers fossil fuels to generate the bulk of its electricity; it is possible for the state to have it both ways, powering EVs with energy from natural gas-fired electrical plants. And it is likely to do so for as long as it’s practical.
Given the rapid growth of the EV market — while still less than 1 percent of the total vehicle population in Texas — it has tripled in just the last two years. And the share of EVs will only continue to rise as manufacturers have announced timelines for going all-electric — Jaguar by 2025; Cadillac, Mercedes-Benz, Volvo and Lexus by 2030; and all General Motors vehicles by 2035. Ford plans to have 40 percent of its vehicle sales electric by 2030, and Toyota targets 2040 when it no longer offers gas-powered cars and trucks.
One of the issues the country faced with the move toward more electric vehicles was the number of available charging stations, especially in rural areas. Addressing the problem made up a significant portion of the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, including more than $400 million for Texas to build public charging stations.
Last week, the Texas Department of Transportation released a draft plan of how it would use the money. The proposal calls for building charging stations to handle 1 million EVs in the next five years.
Interstate highways would be the first priority, with stations capable of recharging an EV from 10 to 80 percent in 30 minutes built about every 50 miles. In more rural areas, stations will be built about every 70 miles. All stations will have multiple ports, so more than one vehicle can be recharged at a time.
Some of the stations could have their power supplies supplemented by solar and battery equipment, making them self-sustaining, the highway department’s report states.
Having frequent government-operated charging stations to supplement private stations can help reduce the anxiety of EV purchasers of finding themselves in the middle of nowhere without a place to reenergize. That could spur more EV sales beyond what astronomical gasoline and diesel costs are already doing.
Texans are fond of denigrating the move away from fossil fuels, but it’s important to note the decision to do so is primarily being made by the private sector in response to the public’s wishes. As technology improves battery life and makes EVs more affordable to operate and charge, the country has to respond by meeting the needs of the growing demand.
Charging stations are only a minor part of the problem. Sure, if you are taking a family trip across the country, you'll double your time to get there, not only for charging, but simply to wait for your chance to plug in and charge.
But what really worries me is the power grid (not just Texas, but the entire country). Look at what the new Ford F-150 can do - power your home for much of the night. Now imagine that much extra load on our power grid when everyone has converted to an EV. Imagine the draw on the system. Imagine the outages.
My suggestion - slow it down. Allow time for the power grid and supply issues to be sorted. Sure, let sales continue, but this needs to be a transition. We're not ready for EV's, and with how well our government plans for things, I am sure we will see many more disasters just like we are going through right now.
