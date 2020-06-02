Poem honors those unable to see family
No one has asked
The most vulnerable.
The forgotten ones.
No one came to ask the residents of nursing homes what they would prefer.
Taking a chance of becoming deathly ill, and seeing their family, or spending their last days lonely, sad and despondent.
I asked one lady tonight.
What would she rather?
She says she would choose to see her family.
No one has come to ask them.
Don’t their choices matter as much as anyone else’s?
Are they any less American?
Are their rights any less than yours or mine?
No one has asked them.
Note: The lady I asked this question of sadly passed away Sunday without having seen her family since it all started.
Leanne Red, Lake Jackson
