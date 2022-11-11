ACCLAIM
During his presentation last week about the traveling Tomb of the Unknown Soldiers replica, Billy King of the Exchange Club or Rome, Georgia, which built and tours with the exhibit, made a comment about the outpouring of people they see wherever they visit.
“Don’t tell me patriotism is dead in the country,” the veteran said. “The media just doesn’t tell you.”
Maybe not all media, but community news organizations such as ours certainly tell you, as evidenced by our promotion of events such as Veterans Day activities in our towns. Of course, our community makes it easy to show appreciation for the men and women who served because our towns and their residents don’t miss a chance to thank them.
That is true today with Sweeny hosting multiple events, including the official county parade and ceremony, a pair of presentations by fourth-grade students at Sweeny Elementary and a complimentary breakfast. There also is free breakfast available in West Columbia, where the American Legion post will host its own ceremony recognizing veterans at 5 p.m. today.
The Warrior’s Refuge, which is dedicated to helping former service members get back on their feet, has a two-day VetFest that starts tonight, and VOW22 is paying for dinner at Asiel’s for veterans and active-duty personnel.
Other businesses will have special discounts or giveaways for veterans today in recognition of the holiday — although, most small and chain businesses in Brazoria County make that part of their everyday operation.
With deference to Mr. King, a proud American and veteran, Brazoria County residents — that includes all of us at The Facts — know patriotism is alive and well in this country because we see it every day. It’s practiced not by wearing lapel pins or hoisting a flag, but by the number of times we see a stranger walk up to someone in uniform or wearing a hat noting their service and thanks them with a heartfelt handshake and smile.
We encourage everyone with the opportunity to attend an event showing appreciation for veterans today to do so and thank them en masse for their sacrifices. For those who can’t attend, be one of those strangers who walks up to a veteran or active-duty service member in the store or restaurant.
They deserve more than a handshake, but it is the least we can do to show them our gratitude.
ACCLAIM
Celebrate Brazoswood’s history-making title
When the hometown team wins a state championship in a high-profile sport, putting together a celebration in its honor is a given. When Angleton’s girls softball team earned its Class 5A state title a few years back, that achievement earned them spots in parades for months afterward.
Water polo is not a sport that receives the love of football, basketball or baseball, but anyone who has ever attempted to play it knows it takes the same level of dedication and athleticism as those activities. It also deserved the same level of recognition.
Brazosport ISD will host a parade and celebration starting at 1 p.m. Sunday to mark the state championship earned by its boys water polo team and the runner-up finish by the girls’ squad. Aside from being the school’s first state title in the sport in a decade, it made history by claiming the first Class 6A championship as a UIL-sanctioned sport. Until this season, it had been a club sport only.
It should be a beautiful, crisp fall day Sunday, perfect conditions to sit streetside and applaud the amazing young athletes for their historic success. We encourage everyone to turn out and show them how much their hard work is appreciated.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.