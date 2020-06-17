It is easy to look past inequality
I am a white retiree who grew up during the Civil Rights era. My ancestors fought for the Confederacy. I attended an almost all-white high school whose mascot was the Rebels. At football games, a pretend Confederate soldier galloped on horseback along the sidelines, waving a Confederate flag while the band played “Dixie.” We loudly repeated the chant: The South Shall Rise Again. I loved the romantic feel of the Confederacy at Six Flags Over Texas.
My parents had taught us never to use the “n” word, so I prided myself as a person free of prejudice who wouldn’t intentionally hurt anyone. As I matured, I was further enlightened and saddened by books and movies, like “Black Like Me” and “To Kill a Mockingbird.” I thought my growth and empathy was complete.
I was wrong. How could I have not imagined the pain black Americans must feel at the sight of the Confederate flag, historically waved by people who were defending slavery? How could black people not be hurt by statues of Confederate leaders like Robert E. Lee in prominent positions at many county courthouses?
As the NFL leader recently confessed, we should support the right of athletes to peacefully protest crimes against black Americans. We should support the removal of statues of people who fought to preserve slavery. I am not erasing history; I am honestly confronting the ugliness of the Civil War. I wish we had learned more about equality, unity and loving one another. We can do better.
Janel McCann, West Columbia
I hope your white guilt brings you happiness
