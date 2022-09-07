The roughly $291.7 million worth of projects scheduled for Brazoria County is a small slice of the $12.4 billion the Houston region will receive under the state’s 10-year plan, but every dollar is crucial in preparing our county for growth.
It is primarily funded by federal dollars included in the bipartisan infrastructure bill passed by Congress. Of the almost $1 trillion in the legislation, $350 billion is going toward surface transportation projects, including highways and bridges.
Brazoria County will benefit by having projects such as the widening of Highway 35 between Angleton and Alvin added to the list. For commuters to Houston tired of sitting in backups on Highway 288, that stretch of Highway 35 is a popular alternative, but with much of it just two lanes, it also is one of the county’s most treacherous thoroughfares.
FM 518 in Pearland is another heavy-traveled road targeted for additional lanes, with the stretch from Highway 288 to Highway 35 scheduled for widening. Improvements also are planned for Highway 288, Highway 6, and CRs 48, 57, 67, 60 and 56, all roads in the northern half of the county experiencing high-density housing development where agriculture once dominated.
“This will help move vehicular traffic, which is always a good thing,” Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta said. “I know we will have work on Highway 35. Commissioner Adams and I requested work on these about five or six years ago. I believe that project will start in the near future, and I know we have five or six overpasses on 288 that are supposed to start construction, so we’ve lobbied (to have the highway department) work on those.”
Just as important an element to the projects as easing congestion is making the highways safer for drivers. Highway 35, for instance, has been prone to serious and fatal crashes for some time as heavy use and drivers ignoring speed limits combine with fog and other hazardous conditions. Mitigating those problems will make things safer.
In many cases, the projects have been needed for some time — and will be even more needed as the county’s population is projected to more than double in the next 30 years.
“This has moved slowly. Some of these projects have been on the books for four, five or six years,” Sebesta said. “They have to wait to go through the process and to get onto TxDot’s calendar, so they take a while. A lot of those are individual contracts and we put them out for bids, and when the contractors bid them, they give them a price and time to complete. We’re glad to see TxDot spending money in Brazoria County.”
The state investing more money in the county is welcome, though it inevitably will result in people complaining about the orange barrels slowing them down. Without the work, though, the travel time it takes local residents to make their way northward, and the level of danger to their lives and property will exceed acceptable levels before we know it.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.